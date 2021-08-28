Cancel
Buying Cars

5,000-Mile Porsche 918 Spyder Breaks Auction Record

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 7 days ago
Right now, the Porsche we're most excited about is the 2023 911 GT3 RS, but a few short years ago, we were looking forward to the reveal of the spectacular 918 Spyder. Particularly with the optional weight-reducing Weissach package, it was spectacular. We've been pining for a successor for a long time, and with the arrival of the Le Mans hybrid hypercar series, such a thing could be possible. But until then, we have no problem staring at and talking about the 918. It seems that we're not the only ones who still lust after this car with unreasonable fervor, as an immaculate example has now broken an auction record.

