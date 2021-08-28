Saturday’s forecast: Mix of sun and clouds, showers possible

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with hit-or-miss rain here in Central Florida.

Rain chances for Saturday are at around 40%, with the likelihood of some spotty, late-afternoon and evening showers.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s and into the lower 90s in some areas of our region.

If you’re heading to the beach, Meteorologist Brian Shields says there’s a high risk of rip currents today and again on Sunday.

Visite la sección en español: Temporada de huracanes