Lincoln, NE

Protests continue after alleged sexual assault at frat house

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Protests continue at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln following a sexual assault allegation at a fraternity house, and the latest demonstration resulted in a clash with police.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the protests Friday night were again outside of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house, where a sexual assault was reported earlier in the week. Just before midnight, hundreds of people spilled into downtown streets.

The crowd turned angry after being informed that a police officer used a taser on a man. Some demonstrators confronted officers and surrounded police cars.

Police Capt. Ben Miller confirmed that a taser was used on a man who struggled with officers after a traffic stop. Miller said the man was not injured and was evaluated at a hospital before being jailed.

Miller said an officer also was injured in the struggle.

The university shut down the fraternity house as a result of the sexual assault reported early Tuesday. The investigation of the alleged sexual assault continues.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

