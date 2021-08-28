Ask an expert: Disappointing conifer decline could be due to numerous factors

Often seen on fertilizer labels are a series of three numbers representing N-P-K. For those that never took chemistry or tried to put that class behind them many years ago, N-P-K is the shorthand chemistry notation for Nitrogen-Phosphorus-Potassium. These are the main nutrients in soil fertilizers. Because different soils have differing amounts and the nutrient requirements change depend on the plant species and stage of development , the amounts of these three nutrients will vary. They will vary with seasons, with weather, with geographic areas, with previous plantings and many other conditions. Fertilizer is one of many amendments added to soil for the purpose of enhancing healthy plant production. Both organic and inorganic fertilizers are available. Both organic and inorganic products can be manufactured and sold at your local garden center. The easiest way to note the difference between the two is that organic originates from animal/plant based material that undergoes a natural process to provide an end product; while inorganic fertilizers are synthetic products made from chemicals using inorganic substances. Both products provide beneficial outcomes. The organic vs inorganic option is clearly one of choice. Each gardener is encouraged to research the differences and choose the product that will meet their individual needs. For some, the choice may be affected more by use than preference.