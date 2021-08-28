Maine ICU beds tie previous peak amid delta variant surge

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The number of patients in intensive care units in Maine hospitals has tied the pandemic’s previous high as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU hit 71 on Friday, tying the previous high on Jan. 20 in Maine after a holiday surge in infections.

The delta variant, which accounts for virtually all coronavirus infections in Maine, is more contagious than earlier strains of the virus and it’s also more likely to cause serious illness in unvaccinated individuals, health officials say.

Statewide, 143 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday and 31 of the 71 people in the ICU required ventilators, the Maine Center for Disease Control reported.

In other pandemic-related news in the region:

MASSACHUSETTS

Face coverings may soon be required for children as young as 5 and for staff members working in early education.

Commissioner Samantha Aigner-Treworgy is asking the Early Education and Care Board to grant her authority to implement the indoor mask mandate at state-licensed day care centers in Massachusetts.

Mask mandates are already in place for students in public schools for the start of the school this fall.

RHODE ISLAND

Housing advocates want state leaders in Rhode Island to enact a ban on residential evictions following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down the federal moratorium.

“The governor and the General Assembly have the authority to protect the public’s health with a moratorium,” said Jennifer L. Wood, executive director of the Rhode Island Center for Justice, which has been helping struggling tenants in securing federal rent assistance.

The office of Gov. Dan McKee expressed disappointment with the Supreme Court ruling on Thursday.

“As we explore all available options to keep Rhode Islanders in their homes, we urge those at risk of eviction to apply for assistance through RentReliefRI,” said Alana O’Hare, a spokesperson for the governor.

VERMONT

A small number of bars and clubs requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination say the response is largely positive in Vermont’s biggest city.

The Vermont Comedy Club opened Wednesday for the first time since the start of the pandemic with a vaccine requirement. Owner Natalie Miller said the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We want to keep our staff safe and the best way to do that is make sure the people coming in here are vaccinated,” she told WCAX-TV.

At Three Needs, there’s also been no negative feedback, said Thomas Fitzgerald, head of security.

“People seem OK showing their vaccination cards and really happy we’re doing it and keeping the community safe,” he said.