Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Big Stone The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Big Stone County in west central Minnesota Southeastern Roberts County in northeastern South Dakota Northeastern Grant County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 930 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Big Stone City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Odessa around 940 AM CDT. Correll around 950 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Artichoke Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH