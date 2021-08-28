Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Stone County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Stone by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Big Stone The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Big Stone County in west central Minnesota Southeastern Roberts County in northeastern South Dakota Northeastern Grant County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 930 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Big Stone City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Odessa around 940 AM CDT. Correll around 950 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Artichoke Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Big Stone County, MN
City
Correll, MN
City
Odessa, MN
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Big Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy