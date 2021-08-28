Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

How To Achieve Your Goals by Facing Your Fears

goodmenproject.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ll start my diet on Monday. Watching Netflix on a Friday night is way more fun than going out and meeting someone. I don’t have time to workout. Paying off that student loan can wait; these shoes cannot. YOLO!. I’m going to be straight up with you. Lack of time,...

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yolo#Fomo#Change Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
HeraclitusKSAT 12

4 ways to change your approach to goal setting

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Read more tips like this in KSAT’s Mental Wellness section. Greek philosopher Heraclitus stated that “Change is the only constant in life.”. When life seems to be going great, we may not want change to come. Conversely, when life is hard, we can take solace...
JobsPosted by
Ladders

20 examples of achievable professional goals (and how to set them)

In some circumstances, we’re asked to set professional goals for ourselves. Perhaps you have a performance review where you’re asked to reflect on what you’ve accomplished so far and what you’d like to accomplish later on. Or maybe an interviewer prompts you to consider where you’d like to be in five or 10 years.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Friend Made Me a Godparent, Then Reneged When I Refused to Be a Nanny for Free.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) When my cousin Betty’s son was born a year ago, she asked me to be his godmother. I was surprised by this for two reasons: 1) She and I weren’t and still aren’t particularly close, so I figured I’d be the last person she’d ask for something so big, and 2) She’s not especially religious from my knowledge. I agreed to it more out of ignorance than a real desire, which was a huge mistake. As it turned out, Betty didn’t really want a godparent as much as she did a free nanny, which was how she treated me in regards to her son. She’d either have me come over nearly every day to watch him when I wasn’t at work, or have me take him home so she could have some “downtime.” (She’s a housewife, by the way, AND has a maid, so it’s not as if she was overworked.)
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

The Reason Why Breakups Are so Difficult

There’s nothing more difficult than breaking up and having to let go of a person you really care about. The only reason breakups are so difficult is because letting go is difficult. If we knew the art of letting go, breakups would be easy. I recently walked away from someone...
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

My Partner and I Decided To Split Up

Last week my partner and I finally admitted to ourselves and each other that our relationship was not just stuck in a rut, it was like a wheel spinning in that rut – not moving and getting more stuck the harder we were trying t to get back on track! We decided to take Einstein’s advice (apparently) that if we wanted things to change, there was no point just doing more of the same. So, we decided to split up; draw a line under everything that had happened between us up to that point and start a new relationship.
Gloria SteinemThrive Global

Actually, Exploring Possibilities Is Integral to Achieving Your Dreams

When you hear the possibilities are endless, do you become overwhelmed? Or do you feel that for you, they are limited? Maybe you find yourself in the rut of what you think is an ordinary life. But, in reality, everyone is meant to explore the limitless options that lie before them. I submit that exploring possibilities is integral to achieving your dreams.
FacebookThrive Global

Life Lessons That Helped Lawyer Rex Afrasiabi With Stress And Burnout

Early in his life, Rex Afrasiabi was fortunate to fully realize his purpose in life: to help people and learn and continually grow. He first worked as a general manager for an international fashion company. Although the role was challenging, rewarding, and enjoyable, it didn’t complement his purpose, cause, and...
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

6 Truths About Relationships That Everyone Should Know

Good relationships make us feel on top of the world. Bad relationships make us feel as if the world is ending. But all relationships present us with opportunities to learn and grow. I spent my late teens and the majority of my 20s in relationship after relationship, barely pausing for...
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

Landscapes of Truth: Mid-Twenties Loneliness

It takes bravery to recognise when you’re lonely. We’re all a bit scared of loneliness — of being alone. Of being left. Of not being loved. Or needed. Or recognised. Whether we acknowledge it or not, loneliness hits a spot of fear in all of us. We all want to...
Mental Healthpittsburghparent.com

How to face the fear and anxiety of the unknown

Almost everybody worries about what will happen in the future. The prospect of not knowing if something good or bad will happen can produce a lot of fear and anxiety. As a result, here are seven ways on how to deal with the fear of the unknown. 1. No one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy