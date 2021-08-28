Cancel
Arkansas State

COVID-19 Update: Pediatric Cases in Arkansas Increase, Hospitalizations Continue To Drop

By Neil Pelayre
southarkansassun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn figures published Friday, Arkansas edged closer to 60,000 total new cases of COVID-19 for the month of August, but hospital numbers fell for the second day in a row. In a recently published article in Kark, COVID-19 cases increased by 2,866 in the state, increasing the total number of cases to 446,430 since the outbreak began. ,More than a third of the new cases were in youngsters aged 17 and younger as the second week of school in Arkansas draws to a close.

