COVID-19 Update: Pediatric Cases in Arkansas Increase, Hospitalizations Continue To Drop

In figures published Friday, Arkansas edged closer to 60,000 total new cases of COVID-19 for the month of August, but hospital numbers fell for the second day in a row. In a recently published article in Kark, COVID-19 cases increased by 2,866 in the state, increasing the total number of cases to 446,430 since the outbreak began. ,More than a third of the new cases were in youngsters aged 17 and younger as the second week of school in Arkansas draws to a close.