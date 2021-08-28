RTA going cashless next week, switching to ‘Tapp Pay’

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) announced the use of all old system passes, paper tickets and change cards will be eliminated next week.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1, RTA will be switching customers to its new fare payment system, “Tapp Pay.”

RTA stopped selling old system passes and paper tickets at all outlet locations in April, and discontinued the sale of Day Passes aboard all vehicles in July.

Customers are recommended to use any outstanding passes, paper tickets or change cards they have no later than Tuesday, August 31, after which they will no longer be accepted.

RTA says that Tapp Pay, first introduced via the Transit app in June 2020, offers fare at a discounted rate through fare capping.

Once a customer has ridden enough times to reach the cap amount, $3 daily or $30 monthly, they will not be charged for any additional trips during that time frame, RTA says.

Customers can use Tapp Pay on either a smartphone by downloading Transit app in the Google Play or App store, or via a Tapp Pay card.

Tapp Pay cards can be obtained at any RTA transit center at a payment kiosk using a debit or credit card, and with cash at Wright Stop Plaza.

RTA officials say they intend to begin exclusively using Tapp Pay for fare payment beginning Nov. 1, 2021. For more information, you can visit RTA’s website.

