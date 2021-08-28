Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WHIO Dayton

RTA going cashless next week, switching to ‘Tapp Pay’

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STQr1_0bfjndZg00

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) announced the use of all old system passes, paper tickets and change cards will be eliminated next week.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1, RTA will be switching customers to its new fare payment system, “Tapp Pay.”

RTA stopped selling old system passes and paper tickets at all outlet locations in April, and discontinued the sale of Day Passes aboard all vehicles in July.

Customers are recommended to use any outstanding passes, paper tickets or change cards they have no later than Tuesday, August 31, after which they will no longer be accepted.

RTA says that Tapp Pay, first introduced via the Transit app in June 2020, offers fare at a discounted rate through fare capping.

Once a customer has ridden enough times to reach the cap amount, $3 daily or $30 monthly, they will not be charged for any additional trips during that time frame, RTA says.

Customers can use Tapp Pay on either a smartphone by downloading Transit app in the Google Play or App store, or via a Tapp Pay card.

Tapp Pay cards can be obtained at any RTA transit center at a payment kiosk using a debit or credit card, and with cash at Wright Stop Plaza.

RTA officials say they intend to begin exclusively using Tapp Pay for fare payment beginning Nov. 1, 2021. For more information, you can visit RTA’s website.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
40K+
Followers
61K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Dayton#Transit#Cox Media Group
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy