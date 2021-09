The Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback situation may have become a bit more uncertain Friday after quarterback Sam Ehlinger suffered a knee injury against the Detroit Lions. Ehlinger played in just one series in the first half of Friday’s preseason game, going 3-for-3 for 63 yards. He also added a 14-yard run. He was replaced by Brett Hundley before the end of the half, and the Colts later announced that he would not return with a knee injury. It was not clear when the injury happened.