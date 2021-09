The Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream is here, and it sees under-fire manager Mikel Arteta taking his team to the Etihad Stadium for a tough game where the Gunners ideally need a result, as they currently languish at the lower end of the Premier League. Manchester City, on the other hand, are looking to follow up their dominant display against Norwich City. So today's game could see an exciting matchup, with both teams vying for the three points.