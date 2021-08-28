Cancel
Lane County, OR

Both drivers killed in two-vehicle crash on Jasper Road Friday night

By News Staff
KVAL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is reporting of a fatal crash that took place on Jasper road on Friday night. At approximately 08:50 pm the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash in the 4900 block of Jasper Road. Preliminary investigation indicates that a black Audi sedan was traveling eastbound around a corner when it crossed into the westbound lane for an unknown reason. The Audi struck a westbound white Subaru head-on in the westbound lane.

