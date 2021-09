EXCLUSIVE: Logan Marshall-Green (How It Ends) is set as a new series regular — and a key character — in the upcoming second season of ABC’s Big Sky, opposite returning leads Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick. In Season 2 of the David E. Kelley series based on the books by C.J. Box, when private detectives Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case might not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band...