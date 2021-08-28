Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Images Reveal New Look at Shriek and a Symbiote Showdown

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMid conflicting reports over the film's possible delay, Sony Pictures has released new images from Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The images show Tom Hardy's Venom ready to clash with Woody Harrelson's Carnage. There's also a new look at Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison, a.ka. Shriek. You can take a look at all 10 images included below. Andy Serkis directs the sequel to 2018's Spider-Man spinoff movie, Production took place in England and in San Francisco, wrapping in February 2020. The film was to debut in October 2020 but has faced a full year of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reid Scott
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Kelly Marcel
Person
Stephen Graham
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Tom Hardy
Person
Andy Serkis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Symbiote#Sony Pictures#Cletus Kasady Carnage#Morbius
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
MoviesComicBook

Eternals Star Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Joined the MCU Movie

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally hit theaters this weekend and it's not the last Marvel movie of the year fans have to look forward to. It's been reported that as long as Shang-Chi does well at the box office, Eternals will still be coming out in November. The movie was helmed by recent Oscar-winning director, Chloé Zhao, and is set to feature a stacked cast. One of the many stars on the line-up is Angelina Jolie, who will be making her MCU debut as Thena. Recently, Jolie spoke with Disney's D23 Magazine (via The Direct) and revealed why she wanted to join the movie.
Moviesepicstream.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 2022 Delay Rumors Debunked by Sony

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will not be risking the release of the film along with the surge of COVID cases due to the Delta variant and they recently announced that the movie will not be coming out next month, but instead would be moved for another three weeks. Recently, another rumor spread that it will not be in theaters until 2022 and Sony had to debunk the speculations about another delay.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘Venom’ Star Tom Hardy Shares Eerie Image From Sequel

Tom Hardy is obviously taking his Venom cinematic character seriously–and he’s trying to keep fans as interested as possible in the upcoming sequel. To this end, the actor took to his personal Instagram handle this week and posted a never-before-seen set photo of the symbiote from Venom: Let There Be Carnage, as reported by screenrant.com. Check out the bizarre image below.
MoviesComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Reportedly Pushed to 2022

It looks like Eddie Brock is on the move again. With Covid-19 cases surging thanks to the delta variant, movie studios are once again looking at the box office landscape and making alternate plans. One of Sony's biggest releases this year, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, was already pushed from September to October, but it looks like the studio still isn't entirely comfortable with the plan. Sony is now reportedly looking to delay the Venom sequel yet again, pushing it to 2022.
MoviesIGN

Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage Might Be Delayed Until 2022

Multiple sources say that Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage could be delayed to January 21, 2022. According to Vulture, several inside sources have revealed that the much-delayed, highly-anticipated Venom sequel will leave 2021 entirely, even as studios wrestle with putting movies exclusively in theaters. Variety says this is likely, but given the uncertainties around COVID-19 things are still up in the air.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Latest Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Confirms 2021 Release Date

Latest Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Confirms 2021 Release Date. It appears that fans will see Venom: Let There Be Carnage this year after all. In recent weeks, rumor had it that Sony Pictures was about to delay once again the release of the Venom sequel to Jan. 2022, nearly two years after its initial October 2020 release. The move would have changed the whole release schedule for some of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe movies as they plan a January release for the Morbius standalone film.
Moviesgizmostory.com

Tom Hardy’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage shifted the Release Date to 2022

Ever since our childhood days, we have been a fan of numerous superheroes like Spiderman, Black Widow, Hulk, Iron Man, among others. A lot of these are a creation of marvel comics. Marvel superheroes have a huge and loyal fan base throughout the world. Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a series of films based on Marvel superhero characters.
TV & VideosComicBook

Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke Praises Oscar Isaac as "Absolutely Phenomenal" in Marvel Series

For the upcoming Moon Knight TV series, Marvel Studios is bringing not only a very exciting character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also a fan favorite actor in the lead role. Star Wars: The Force Awakens' star Oscar Isaac will play his second Marvel comics character (having tragically been wasted as En Sabah Nur in X-Men: Apocalypse) and according to one of his co-stars fans will have a lot to look forward to. Speaking in a new interview, actor Ethan Hawke, whose role in the series remains unknown, had nothing but high praise for Isaac's work in the Disney+ streaming series.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Sony preparing to bump Venom: Let There Be Carnage to 2022

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has already performed the pandemic shuffle a couple of times, with its most recent delay pushing the release date back only a few weeks to a new opening of September 15th in the UK, and October 13th in North America. However, reports are emerging that we might have to wait until 2022 to get our second dose of symbiote action with the news that Sony could be planning to push the blockbuster sequel to 2022.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Venom: Let There Be Carnage: 5 Things We Know About Woody Harrelson's Character

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. When three-time Academy Award nominated actor Woody Harrelson appeared in a post-credits scene for Venom in 2018, his character, Cletus Kasady, promised that whenever he found his way out of prison there would be “carnage.” Well, based on the name of the creepy convict’s symbiotic alter ego and the title of director Andy Serkis’ new follow-up, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it appears that he was certainly not exaggerating. Well, before the Carnage does indeed commence, let’s take a deeper look at what the promotional material for the latest of Sony’s Marvel movies and the first film in the franchise has already taught us about the Venom 2 villain, starting with what already made him a much feared monster before he became an actual monster.
MoviesEscapist Magazine

Venom: Let There Be Carnage May Delay to 2022, Marvel’s Eternals Could Shift Too

Update: Variety refutes that Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be delayed to 2022. Sony has made no official statement on the matter at this time. At the beginning of summer it felt like we’d finally be done writing articles about films being delayed due to COVID, but alas here we are yet again. Vulture is reporting that Sony film Venom: Let There Be Carnage will likely be delayed to January 21, 2022, for what the studio hopes are greener cinematic pastures. That date is when Morbius is set to release, so most likely that film will be delayed as well, though Vulture does not report on when it would move to.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Proves Woody Harrelson Understands The Assignment

Sony’s upcoming sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage is playing with house money, as they say. The first movie far exceeded expectations at the box office, collecting a whopping $856 million globally off of a $100 million budget. A sequel was inevitable, given those numbers, and you know that the majority of the folks who dug Venom will check out Venom: Let There Be Carnage, just to see how they can expand on the universe. Or, in the case of Woody Harrelson, get very, very weird. I mean, just check out Harrelson on the latest Venom: Let There Be Carnage poster! Whatever he’s trying, I’m buying.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New image reveals first look at Joaquin Phoenix's first movie role since Joker

The first look at C'mon C'mon, a new A24 movie starring Joaquin Phoenix, has been revealed ahead of its premiere at New York Film Festival. Phoenix plays Johnny, a documentary filmmaker who's left to take care of his precocious but troubled young nephew (Woody Norman). The pair form an unexpected bond after they embark on a cross-country road trip. Gaby Hoffmann and Jaboukie Young-White also star. The newly released black and white image features Phoenix and Norman. The movie will have its premiere at New York Film Festival in October, but it doesn't have a theatrical release date yet.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Halloween Kills’ Is Still Going to Battle With ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ on October 15th

Michael Myers is still set to do battle with both Venom and Carnage this fall, sources tell Bloody Disgusting. In a surprising move, Sony Pictures recently shifted Venom: Let There Be Carnage out of its September slot to October 15, which would pit the sequel to the Spider-Man spinoff directly against Universal’s equally hot Halloween Kills, the sequel to the Blumhouse-produced smash hit that globally topped $250M at the box office vs. Venom‘s $850+M.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Leaks Online

There have been rumors that Venom: Let There Be Carnage was facing a last-minute delay after the poor box office performance of Black Widow and The Suicide Squad. Fortunately, reports are that the much-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Venom is now locked in for October, come what may. As such, the...
MoviesPosted by
97.1 KISS FM

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Is Officially Rated PG-13

It’s official. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be rated PG-13, just like its predecessor, 2018’s Venom. According to Filmratings.com, the upcoming superhero flick earns its PG-13 rating due to “intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references.” This dashes the hopes of quite a few fans, who were holding out hope for a more violent R-rating.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘Venom’ Sequel Will Have Lots Of “Carnage”–But PG-13 Rating

Looks like “parental guidance” will be enough for horror fans to catch Venom: Let There Be Carnage next month. The MPA this week slapped the much-anticipated Sony Pictures Venom follow-up with a PG-13 rating, according to comicbook.com, which may come as a small surprise to those fans hoping the “carnage” would reach R-rated levels.
Movies/Film

Who Is The Main Venom: Let There Be Carnage Villain? Carnage Explained

The filmmakers behind Sony and Marvel's "Venom" sequel certainly aren't trying to hide anything when it comes to the film's primary villain: they're putting the baddie's name right there in the title. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" will see Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock facing off against a formidable foe named Carnage, who has never before appeared in a live-action Marvel project (except in a brief post-credits scene in "Venom"). Here's everything you need to know about the red-tinted rapscallion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy