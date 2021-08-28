Venom: Let There Be Carnage Images Reveal New Look at Shriek and a Symbiote Showdown
Mid conflicting reports over the film's possible delay, Sony Pictures has released new images from Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The images show Tom Hardy's Venom ready to clash with Woody Harrelson's Carnage. There's also a new look at Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison, a.ka. Shriek. You can take a look at all 10 images included below. Andy Serkis directs the sequel to 2018's Spider-Man spinoff movie, Production took place in England and in San Francisco, wrapping in February 2020. The film was to debut in October 2020 but has faced a full year of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.comicbook.com
