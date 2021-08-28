Venom: Let There Be Carnage Images Reveal New Look at Shriek and a Symbiote Showdown

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. When three-time Academy Award nominated actor Woody Harrelson appeared in a post-credits scene for Venom in 2018, his character, Cletus Kasady, promised that whenever he found his way out of prison there would be “carnage.” Well, based on the name of the creepy convict’s symbiotic alter ego and the title of director Andy Serkis’ new follow-up, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it appears that he was certainly not exaggerating. Well, before the Carnage does indeed commence, let’s take a deeper look at what the promotional material for the latest of Sony’s Marvel movies and the first film in the franchise has already taught us about the Venom 2 villain, starting with what already made him a much feared monster before he became an actual monster.