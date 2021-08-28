Never Gonna Snow Again (2021) Movie Drinking Game & Review

My second event-less weekend in a row (although not for COVID, thankfully) sees another random assortment of films old and new. Growing up in the ghetto in the mid-90s, I heard all about Candyman, but it wasn’t exactly the kinda flick my parents would let me watch, and later I assumed it was along roughly the same quality lines as other ghetto horror ‘classics’ like the Leprechaun sequels. That’s all to say, I never go around to watching it until now, and, well, I was wrong. This is more along the lines of later Friday the 13th sequels (say, A New Beginning) than the later Halloween ones. It’s easy to see how Tony Todd reached horror icon status after only one film (and Virginia Madsen turns in an excellent scream queen performance of her own), and while this is undoubtedly a movie that ultimately betrays a White POV, it’s easy to see why Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta decided it was time for a sequel. Three Beers.