Never Gonna Snow Again (2021) Movie Drinking Game & Review

By Henry J. Fromage
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a Drink: every time somebody says something insulting. Take a Drink: every time Alec is asked to do something mildly demeaning. Do a Shot: every time somebody is put to sleep- at least I’m pretty sure that’s sleep. By: Henry J. Fromage (Three Beers) – I’ve been on the...

Test Movie Drinking Game Review

Take a Drink: whenever Lil’ Rel goes on a verbal lark. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo. VERDICT. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo.
Moviesmovieboozer.com

The Competition (1980) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Enjoy Your Drinks: while listening to the original score that deserved its Golden Globe nomination. But Do Not Be Sober: because this is a rather notorious musical. Competition does bring about challenges. In fact, the real world is full of all sorts of people. Nevertheless, competition could actually push people to strive for more. That is one of the compelling themes in The Competition.
Moviesmovieboozer.com

Cyrano de Bergerac (1990) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: Every time the film provides commentary on French society. Drink a Shot: For every shot that openly displays the (in)famous look of the title character. And Cheers: To the enduring legacy of this timeless drama!. By: Alex Phuong (A Toast) – Cyrano de Bergerac is a theatrical...
Moviesmovieboozer.com

Footloose Movie Drinking Game

Hey, have you heard? The remake of the 80’s classic Footloose opens in theaters this weekend! (I know you have, there’s no escaping those “This weekend, get ready to cut loose!” commercials.) Given the task of reviewing it for this site, I decided to give the original a re-watch in order to properly compare and contrast the two (aka: point out why the original is superior and how most remakes are Hollywood’s lazy way to make a quick buck cashing in on nostalgia with a subpar rip-off instead of coming up with an original idea.)
Moviesmovieboozer.com

Dick Tracy (1990) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: every time the villains look clearly evil (but remember to not judge books by their covers) Drink a Shot: for every shooting scene (but please do not) And Cheers: for the undeniable fact that comic book movies have come a long way between then and now (as of 2020)
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Last Bus (2021)

Directed by Gillies MacKinnon. Starring Timothy Spall, Phyllis Logan, Natalie Mitson, Ben Ewing and Celyn Jones. After the death of his wife, an elderly man decides to retrace the bus journey that took them from Land’s End to John O’Groats decades earlier. It’s easy to sneer at movies like The...
Moviesmovieboozer.com

The Player (1992) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: every time this film displays show business satirically. Drink a Shot: every time paranoia plays an important role in the plot. And Cheers: to the players in the acting world who do their best to play their parts!. By: Alex Phuong (A Toast) – It is undeniably...
Moviesmovieboozer.com

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: every time the dialogue drives the plot. Drink a Shot: every time the words “lead” and “leads” are part of the spoken dialogue. Al Pacino is an actor unlike any other. He has won an Academy Award for Scent of a Woman, and has been part of The Godfather. Interestingly, one of his best performances is for a supporting role instead of a leading one. The film that features that is Glengarry Glen Ross (1992).
Moviesmovieboozer.com

Nobody’s Fool (1994) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: every time Sully exhibits stubbornness. Drink a Shot: every time there is a shot of R-rated nudity. But Still Cheer: to the notion that anyone can make the world better via self-improvement!. By: Alex Phuong (A Toast) – Accountability goes hand-in-hand with responsibility. Indeed, being careful with...
MoviesTVOvermind

He’s All That (2021) Movie Review

He’s All That is not even a little bit of that. The gender-flipped reimagining of the movie She’s All That rehashes the original 1999 romantic comedy. The main draw to the film is the casting of Addison Rae, a TikTok star. An 18-year-old Addison Rae Easterling, in July 2019, went from being a freshman at the Louisiana State University to an overnight star as one of the primarily recognized faces of Gen Z. This happened when she began posting on TikTok her short dance clips. As someone who was old enough when She’s All That debuted – I can tell you for the fact that He’s All That is no better than the first film. The two-star leads sufficiently satirize the prevailing media frenzies of their day and employ snappy one-liners.
Celebritiesmovieboozer.com

Marlene (1984) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: for every commentary from people who knew Marlene Dietrich personally. Drink a Shot: every time the film features archival footage. And Cheers: to the enduring legacy of Marlene Dietrich!. By: Alex Phuong (A Toast) – Marlene Dietrich was a screen diva. Her iconic films include Morocco (1930)...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay

Performers include: Josh Thomas, Kayla Cromer, Maeve Press, and Adam Faison. A comedy series created by Josh Thomas, the Everything’s Gonna Be Okay TV show follows the ups and downs of Nicholas (Thomas), a neurotic twenty-something. He’s home visiting his father and his teenage half-sisters — angry Genevieve (Press), who’s...
Moviesmovieboozer.com

365 Days of Movies- Let’s Get Outside More Edition- Week 35

My second event-less weekend in a row (although not for COVID, thankfully) sees another random assortment of films old and new. Growing up in the ghetto in the mid-90s, I heard all about Candyman, but it wasn’t exactly the kinda flick my parents would let me watch, and later I assumed it was along roughly the same quality lines as other ghetto horror ‘classics’ like the Leprechaun sequels. That’s all to say, I never go around to watching it until now, and, well, I was wrong. This is more along the lines of later Friday the 13th sequels (say, A New Beginning) than the later Halloween ones. It’s easy to see how Tony Todd reached horror icon status after only one film (and Virginia Madsen turns in an excellent scream queen performance of her own), and while this is undoubtedly a movie that ultimately betrays a White POV, it’s easy to see why Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta decided it was time for a sequel. Three Beers.
Career Development & AdviceCMSWire

Is It Ever Gonna Be Easy for Marketing Ops?

My favorite band has an extremely catchy song titled, “Is it ever gonna be easy.” Over the last 18 months, I’ve found myself singing it, asking it out loud and repeating it in my head anytime I’m struggling. “Is it ever gonna be easy” is a question that can be...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Candyman Review (2021) – Nia DaCosta powerfully upgrades a classic horror movie

Back in 1992 the first version of Candyman hit the big screen, telling a tale of wealth disparity and racial injustice behind a gritty graffiti-ridden backdrop. Now its 2021 sequel of the same name refines those same messages, modernises the original’s subtext, and delivers a gut punch of gore mixed with pointed social commentary.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Lost Daughter’ Is A Fantastic Feature Debut For Director Maggie Gyllenhaal [Venice Review]

With “The Lost Daughter,” director Maggie Gyllenhaal wears melancholy like a second skin. One of her generation’s most underrated actors, she moves through her films with a flicker of otherworldly woe; an organic ability that has routinely been informing the highlights of her filmography to date, from the erotically manic “Secretary,” to the gritty “Sherrybaby,” and more recently, the wistful thriller, “The Kindergarten Teacher.” In other words, Gyllenhaal has always possessed an auteurial sway over the films she was in, putting on them her signature ethereal stamp.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.

