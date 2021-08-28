Cancel
Michigan State

Road Worker Killed In Van Buren County Highway Crash

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA road worker is dead after a semi crashed into a work site along I-94 in Van Buren County Friday night. Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the construction zone on westbound I-94 at County Road 653. Troopers learned a road construction worker was operating a crane and attempted to jump from the equipment prior to it being struck by a westbound semi. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene and the crash remains under investigation. The name of the worker is not available pending family notification. The driver of the semi suffered non-life-threatening.

