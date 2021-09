Some elected sheriffs say they won't do that which nobody's asked them to do: Police the wearing of masks.As a handful of sheriffs in Oregon rush to issue statements saying they refuse to enforce Gov. Kate Brown's latest mask mandate, we have to wonder what point exactly they are trying to make. We know precisely no one who expects sheriff's offices or any other law enforcement agency to become the mask police. Can you imagine the logistical chaos that would ensue if they did? If a single shopper at a grocery store defies the mask mandate, will someone call...