(KFOR News Lincoln NE August 28, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported an additional death from COVID-19 on Friday. The death was a woman in her 60′s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated. The total number of deaths is now at 267. The LLCHD announced that 151 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 35,019.