Jaguars trade Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia Eagles

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 29: Gardner Minshew II #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on after defeating the Indianapolis Colts in a game at TIAA Bank Field on December 29, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (JAMES GILBERT PHOTO/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Quarterback Garder Minshew is headed to Philadelphia.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Eagles for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2022, per sources informed of the situation, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

On Wednesday Jaguars coach Urban Meyer announced Trevor Lawrence would be starting quarterback for the team this season.

In an official statement Saturday, the team also announced it has signed wide receiver Devin Smith and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

Smith was originally drafted by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 18 games – 14 with the Jets and four with the Cowboys.

Smith’s career totals include 15 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns. The fourth-year receiver has also had stops with the Texans and most recently with the Patriots. The Akron, Ohio native attended Ohio State and played with Head Coach Urban Meyer from 2012-2014. Smith registered 121 receptions for 2,503 yards and 30 touchdowns in 53 games played with the Buckeyes.

Eluemunor was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens after playing collegiately at Texas A&M. The Chalk Farm, England native has played in 39 career games during his four-year career, including a career-high 12 contests last season with the Patriots.

This is a developing story.

©2021 Cox Media Group

