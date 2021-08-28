Hope For Harlem Block Party Returns For Second Year
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Hope for Harlem block party returned Saturday. The event, now in its second year, is being described as a relief opportunity for the community. “Just an idea we all had to just give back to the community and give hope for folks coming out of the pandemic. And also helping kids out, getting back to school, just trying to give a sense of normalcy back to people,” said Devon Lomax, political director for District Council 9.newyork.cbslocal.com
