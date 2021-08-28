Hope For Harlem Block Party Returns For Second Year

Large crowds turn out for the annual End of Summer Block Party that was held on Saturday, Aug. 14. The event sponsored by the Williamson Health and Wellness Center’s Healthy in the Hills initiative featured inflatables and a carnival themed midway of games and activities. The Williamson Police Department’s K-9 Unit attended to give the public a chance to meet Officer Kia. The highlight of the event was the mechanical bull-riding venue. Amy Hannah, director of Community Resources for WHWC and for the Mingo County Family Resource Network, said. “Folks had been asking for this for several years and we are glad we were able to bring it in. We were very pleased to bring back our Block Party. We had great sponsors to come out and play music and give us great food and good fellowship.”