Lac Qui Parle County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lac qui Parle by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 09:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lac qui Parle The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lac qui Parle County in west central Minnesota * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 926 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Big Stone City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lac qui Parle County, including the following locations... Big Stone National Wildlife Refuge. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

#West Wind#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Lac Qui Parle#The Twin Cities
