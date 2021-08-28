Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 19:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Leake The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma affecting Leake County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma. * Until Sunday evening. * At 6:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.1 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 10.4 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Minor overbank flooding of farmland along the river is occurring. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Yockanookany River Ofahoma 19.0 19.1 Sat 6 pm CDT 17.8 15.7 13.3