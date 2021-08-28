Cancel
Roberts County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Roberts by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 07:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BIG STONE...SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 927 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Big Stone City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Big Stone, southeastern Roberts and northeastern Grant Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

