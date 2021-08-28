Severe Weather Statement issued for Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; South Central Highlands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL SOCORRO COUNTY THROUGH 745 PM MDT At 714 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strongs thunderstorm east of Bernardo, or roughly 18 miles south and southeast of Belen, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include La Joya, Las Nutrias and Contreras. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 166 and 191. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH