Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grant County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 08:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 08:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BIG STONE...SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 927 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Big Stone City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Big Stone, southeastern Roberts and northeastern Grant Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#Roofs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Huerfano, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huerfano; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 631 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Greenhorn Mountain, or 16 miles southeast of Junkins Burn Scar, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rye and Colorado City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Socorro County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Rio Grande Valley, South Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; South Central Highlands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL SOCORRO COUNTY THROUGH 745 PM MDT At 714 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strongs thunderstorm east of Bernardo, or roughly 18 miles south and southeast of Belen, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include La Joya, Las Nutrias and Contreras. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 166 and 191. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Pueblo County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pueblo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL HUERFANO AND SOUTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 642 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Greenhorn Mountain, or 18 miles southeast of Junkins Burn Scar, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Colorado City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Prowers and southeastern Kiowa Counties through 1130 PM MDT At 1041 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Towner to 7 miles southeast of Lamar. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Towner around 1050 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Kiowa County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Prowers and southeastern Kiowa Counties through 1130 PM MDT At 1041 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Towner to 7 miles southeast of Lamar. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Towner around 1050 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The tidal gauge has dropped below the Minor stage, with water levels continuing to drop this morning.
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 22:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTIES At 1033 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sheridan Lake to near Lamar, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Granada, Hartman, Towner and Bristol. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Woodson County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Woodson The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Allen County in southeastern Kansas Northeastern Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas Woodson County in southeastern Kansas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1211 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 6.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Iola, Eureka, Humboldt, Yates Center, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Toronto, Hamilton, Neosho Falls, Virgil, Mildred, Bassett, Batesville, Piqua, Toronto Lake, Iola Airport, Eureka Airport, Eureka City Lake and Thrall.
Socorro County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Socorro County in central New Mexico East Central Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 625 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Datil. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grant FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL GRANT COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Catron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: Catron The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Socorro County in central New Mexico East Central Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 625 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Datil. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Socorro County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Socorro County in central New Mexico East Central Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 625 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Datil. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Catron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: Catron The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Socorro County in central New Mexico East Central Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 625 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Datil. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 613 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Dona Ana County Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dona Ana FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL DONA ANA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hudspeth FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN OTERO AND NORTH CENTRAL HUDSPETH COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Torrance County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Torrance, Valencia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Torrance; Valencia The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Torrance County in central New Mexico Southeastern Valencia County in central New Mexico * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 644 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Manzano. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Chaves County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaves by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaves FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL CHAVES COUNTY At 610 PM MDT, Emergency management reported that flash flooding was occurring in northern Roswell where cars are stuck in high water and several people are being rescued from flood waters. Rainfall reports across northern Roswell range from 2 to 3 inches. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roswell and Bottomless Lakes State Park. This includes the following highways Highway 380 between Mile Markers 156 and 165. This includes the following streams and drainages Eightmile Draw, Hondo, Rio, South Spring River, Middle Berrendo Creek, Rocky Arroyo, Berrendo Creek, North Spring River and Pecos River. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Clarke County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.5 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.7 feet Sunday evening. It will then begin to fall, falling to below flood stage by Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground.
Hillsborough County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hillsborough The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Hillsborough County in west central Florida * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 805 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fish Hawk, Lithia Springs State Park, Boyette and Bloomingdale. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy