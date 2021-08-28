Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Socorro County in central New Mexico East Central Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 625 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Datil. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.