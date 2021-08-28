Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Taliban moves to seal off Kabul airport as US deadline approaches

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3wlR_0bfjhkgL00
Taliban fighters guard outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan (AP) (AP)

The Taliban has deployed extra forces around Kabul’s airport to prevent large crowds from gathering after a devastating suicide attack two days earlier, as the massive US-led airlift winds down ahead of its August 31 deadline.

New checkpoints have appeared on roads leading to the airport, some manned by uniformed Taliban fighters with Humvees and night-vision goggles captured from Afghan security forces.

Areas where large crowds of people had gathered over the past two weeks in the hope of fleeing the country following the Taliban takeover are now largely empty.

A suicide attack on Thursday by an affiliate of so-called Islamic State (Isis-K) killed 169 Afghans and 13 US service members, and there are concerns that the group, which is far more radical than the Taliban, could strike again.

Many western nations have completed their evacuation operations ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for the withdrawal of all US forces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jzj6_0bfjhkgL00
Afghan evacuees from Afghanistan sit in a bus after the arrival of the second flight with 95 passengers at the International Airport in Tirana, Albania (AP) (AP)

Sources in Kabul said Taliban personnel claimed to have been told by the Americans to only let US passport-holders through a final checkpoint close to the airport.

On Saturday, the Taliban fired warning shots and deployed some coloured smoke on a road leading to the airport, sending dozens of people scattering, according to a video circulating online.

Earlier on Saturday, the US military struck back at IS, bombing one member in Afghanistan less than 48 hours after the Kabul suicide bombing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UGWpP_0bfjhkgL00
Afghans living in Delhi participate in a protest outside the UNHCR office in New Delhi (AP) (AP)

US central command said it carried out a drone strike against an IS member in Nangarhar believed to be involved in planning attacks against the US in Kabul. The strike killed one individual, and spokesman Capt William Urban said there were no known civilian casualties.

It is not clear if the individual killed in the strike was involved specifically in Thursday’s attack.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Afghans protested outside a bank in Kabul and others formed long queues at cash machines, as a UN agency warned a worsening drought could leave millions of people in need of humanitarian aid.

The economic crisis, which predates the Taliban takeover earlier this month, could give western nations leverage as they urge Afghanistan’s new rulers to form a moderate, inclusive government and allow people to leave after the planned withdrawal of US forces on August 31.

Afghanistan is heavily dependent on international aid, which covered around 75% of the western-backed government’s budget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2bic_0bfjhkgL00
A policeman directs the evacuees from Afghanistan after the arrival of the second flight with 95 passengers at the International Airport in Tirana (AP) (AP)

The Taliban has said it wants good relations with the international community and has promised a more moderate form of Islamic rule than when it last governed the country, but many Afghans are deeply sceptical.

The protesters at New Kabul Bank included many civil servants demanding their salaries, which they said had not been paid for the past three to six months.

They said even though banks reopened three days ago, no-one has been able to withdraw cash. ATM machines are still operating, but withdrawals are limited to around 200 dollars (£145) every 24 hours, contributing to the formation of long queues.

The Taliban cannot access any of the central bank’s nine billion dollars (£6.5 billion) in reserves, most of which is held by the New York Federal Reserve.

The International Monetary Fund has also suspended the transfer of some 450 million dollars (£327 million). Without a regular supply of US dollars, the local currency is at risk of collapse, which could send the price of basic goods soaring.

Meanwhile, a UN agency has warned that a worsening drought threatens the livelihoods of more than seven million people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y69Pg_0bfjhkgL00
Afghans wait for hours to try to withdraw money (AP) (AP)

The Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said Afghans are also suffering from the coronavirus pandemic and displacement from the recent fighting.

Earlier this month, the United Nations World Food Programme estimated that some 14 million people – roughly one out of every three Afghans – urgently need food assistance.

The FAO said crucial help is needed ahead of the winter wheat planting season, which begins in a month in many areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWb68_0bfjhkgL00
Afghans wait for hours to try to withdraw money in Kabul (AP) (AP)

So far, funding would cover assistance to only 110,000 families of farmers, while some 1.5 million need help, the agency said, adding that the current harvest is expected to be 20% below last year’s.

US president Joe Biden has said he will adhere to a self-imposed August 31 deadline for withdrawing all American forces.

The Taliban, which controls nearly the entire country outside Kabul’s airport, has rejected any extension.

Italy said its final evacuation flight had landed in Rome but that it would work with the UN and countries bordering Afghanistan to continue helping Afghans who had worked with its military contingent to leave the country.

“Our imperative must be to not abandon the Afghan people,” especially women and children, Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio said.

He added that 4,890 Afghans were evacuated by Italy’s air force on 87 flights, but did not say how many others were still eligible.

More than 100,000 people have been safely evacuated through the Kabul airport, according to the US.

The Taliban has encouraged Afghans to stay in the country, pledging amnesty even to those who fought against them. The militants have said commercial flights will resume after the US withdrawal, but it is unclear if airlines will be willing to offer service.

The US and its allies have said they will continue providing humanitarian aid through the UN and other partners, but any broader engagement – including development assistance – is likely to hinge on whether the Taliban delivers on its promises of more moderate rule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ej63D_0bfjhkgL00
Evacuees disembark at the Torrejon military base (AP) (AP)

When the Taliban last governed Afghanistan, from 1996 until the US-led invasion in 2001, it imposed a harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

Women were largely confined to their homes, television and music were banned, and suspected criminals were maimed or executed in public.

This time, the Taliban says women will be allowed to attend school and work outside the home. It has been negotiating with senior Afghan officials from previous governments and says it wants an “inclusive, Islamic government”.

But even as the group’s top leadership struck a more moderate tone, there have been reports of human rights abuses in areas under Taliban control. It is unclear whether fighters are acting under orders or on their own.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Us Military#Un#Humvees#Islamic#Afghans#Americans#Us Central Command#Un#Western Nations#New Kabul Bank#Fao#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Taliban executes Afghan Police Chief

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 22 (ANI): Video footage has emerged of what appears to be an Afghan police chief being brutally executed by the Taliban after he surrendered to the group. A video posted circulated on Twitter appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, who headed the police in Bagdhis province in...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

Qatar, Turkey Work With Taliban To Reopen Kabul Airport

Qatar said Thursday it is working with the Taliban to quickly reopen Kabul's airport, whose closure since the departure of US troops could pose major strategic and humanitarian challenges. A jet from the Gulf country was the first foreign aircraft to land in the Afghan capital on Wednesday since frenzied...
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

Taliban ask Germany for financial aid

The Taliban demand diplomatic recognition and financial aid from Germany. “We want strong and official diplomatic relations with Germany,” Taliban spokesman Sabihullah Mujahid told Welt am Sonntag newspaper. Germans have always been welcome in Afghanistan. Mujahid said the Germans had already done a lot of good in Afghanistan during the...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: What rise of Taliban means for Pakistan

For some Western powers hoping to influence the new Taliban government, there are hopes that Pakistan could play a role as a mediator. The country has a unique relationship with Afghanistan. They share a 2,570km (1,600 mile) border. They are significant trading partners. There are numerous cultural, ethnic and religious connections. The former Afghan leader Hamid Karzai once described the two countries as "inseparable brothers".
ProtestsNew Haven Register

Afghan women demand rights as Taliban seek recognition

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A small group of Afghan women protested near the presidential palace in Kabul on Friday, demanding equal rights from the Taliban as Afghanistan's new rulers work on forming a government and seeking international recognition. The Taliban captured most of the country in a matter of days...
Afghanistanspectrumlocalnews.com

Taliban control now-quiet Kabul airport after US withdrawal

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban were in full control of Kabul's international airport on Tuesday, after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America's longest war and leaving behind a quiet airfield and Afghans outside it still hoping to flee the insurgents' rule. Vehicles raced...
ImmigrationPosted by
Outsider.com

US Marines Pictured Entertaining Children Waiting at Kabul Airport in Moving Moments

In the midst of the crisis in Afghanistan, US Marines are providing a bit of cheer and optimism to children at the Kabul airport. It might not seem like much–a high five here, a smile there. But to these children trying to escape danger, these small gestures help them have the courage to face a new life in a new country. And these servicemen and women are more than happy to help bring a little light into the young refugees’ lives.
WorldShropshire Star

Rocket attack on Kabul airport as deadline for US withdrawal looms

All day on Monday, US military cargo jets came and went despite the rocket attack, which did not hurt anyone. So-called Islamic State militants fired a volley of rockets at Kabul’s rapidly emptying international airport, with just hours left before a deadline for US forces to withdraw at the end of America’s longest war.
WorldJamestown Sun

Taliban sources say last Afghan holdout region has fallen

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Three Taliban sources said the Islamist militia had on Friday seized the Panjshir valley north of Kabul, the last province of Afghanistan holding out against it, although a resistance leader denied it had fallen. "By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of the...
PoliticsThe New Yorker

Will Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan Be a Haven for Terrorism?

America’s campaign in Afghanistan temporarily defeated Al Qaeda and unseated the Taliban government, but Al Qaeda remains a force in the region, and the speed with which the Taliban have reclaimed control of the country shows their strength. Meanwhile, ISIS has asserted itself in the Middle East and Central Asia, and attacks have been carried out in its name around the world. Last month, as American troops prepared to withdraw from Afghanistan, the group known as ISIS-K launched an attack in Kabul, killing at least a hundred and seventy Afghans and thirteen Americans. Robin Wright joins Dorothy Wickenden to discuss what the fall of Afghanistan could mean for global terrorism.
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Taliban Battle For Panjshir As US Warns Of Afghanistan Civil War

Taliban fighters advanced deep into the last holdout province of Panjshir Sunday, as the top US general warned Afghanistan faces a wider civil war that would offer fertile ground for a resurgence of terrorism. Following their lightning fast rout of Afghanistan's army last month -- and celebrations when the last...
POTUSABC7 Chicago

FACT CHECK: Trump, others wrong on US equipment left with Taliban in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -- The Taliban have seized both political power and significant U.S.-supplied firepower in their whirlwind takeover of Afghanistan, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it. But the gear the Taliban have obtained isn't worth the $80 billion or more being claimed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy