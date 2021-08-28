Illinois man arrested after pursuit

VEEDERSBURG — An Illinois man was arrested Friday in Veedersburg following a pursuit. According to a press release issued by the Indiana State Police, at 12:15 p.m. Friday ISP Trooper Chandler Stanton was patrolling Interstate 74 eastbound near the 17 mile-marker. Stanton attempted to stop a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Jalen Calhoun, 20, of Decatur, Illinois, for multiple traffic violations. When Stanton activated his emergency lights, the Pontiac continued eastbound at a high rate of speed. Stanton continued to pursue the Pontiac eastbound until State Road 25 and Interstate 74. At that location, the Pontiac made a U-turn in the median and continued westbound on Interstate 74.