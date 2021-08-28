Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois man arrested after pursuit

By Journal Review
Journal Review
 7 days ago

VEEDERSBURG — An Illinois man was arrested Friday in Veedersburg following a pursuit. According to a press release issued by the Indiana State Police, at 12:15 p.m. Friday ISP Trooper Chandler Stanton was patrolling Interstate 74 eastbound near the 17 mile-marker. Stanton attempted to stop a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Jalen Calhoun, 20, of Decatur, Illinois, for multiple traffic violations. When Stanton activated his emergency lights, the Pontiac continued eastbound at a high rate of speed. Stanton continued to pursue the Pontiac eastbound until State Road 25 and Interstate 74. At that location, the Pontiac made a U-turn in the median and continued westbound on Interstate 74.

www.journalreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Veedersburg, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Pontiac, IL
City
Decatur, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Traffic Violations#Marijuana#The Indiana State Police#Isp#Troopers#The Lafayette Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy