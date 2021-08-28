One Dead, One Trapped In Vehicle In Baldwin Park Crash

BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) – One person was killed and another was trapped Saturday inside a vehicle in a fatal freeway collision involving a semi-trailer. Officers were called to the collision at 3:02 a.m. at the San Bernardino (10) Freeway and Puente Avenue where one person was able to free themselves from a vehicle, said Officer Patrick Kimball of the California Highway Patrol. They were transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.