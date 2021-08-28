Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwin Park, CA

One Dead, One Trapped In Vehicle In Baldwin Park Crash

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) – One person was killed and another was trapped Saturday inside a vehicle in a fatal freeway collision involving a semi-trailer. Officers were called to the collision at 3:02 a.m. at the San Bernardino (10) Freeway and Puente Avenue where one person was able to free themselves from a vehicle, said Officer Patrick Kimball of the California Highway Patrol. They were transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Baldwin Park, CA
Crime & Safety
Baldwin Park, CA
Accidents
Baldwin Park, CA
Traffic
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Baldwin Park, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Cbsla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy