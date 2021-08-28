High school football: Bellarmine stuns Menlo-Atherton, announces its return to prominence

SAN JOSE – Bellarmine coach Jalal Beauchman requested a moment to gather his thoughts and emotions after Friday night’s instant classic at San Jose City College. Unranked in the Bay Area News Group preseason poll, the Bells went toe-to-toe with No. 5 Menlo-Atherton in a nearly 3½-hour thriller under jeopardy of postponement because of poor air quality across the Bay Area from numerous wildfires.