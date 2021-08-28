Mohammad Turaani has discovered ‘exactly what I want to do for the rest of my life’
College student Mohammad Turaani’s fascination with the biological complexity of creation inspired him to pursue a career as a physician. One-stop on Turaani’s journey to achieving this lifelong aspiration is participating in the Entomology Research and Outreach Fellowship through the Department of Entomology at Michigan State University’s College of Agriculture & Natural Resources over the course of this summer.www.pressandguide.com
Comments / 0