NFL News: Jacksonville Jaguars Trading Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially named Trevor Lawrence their starting quarterback earlier this week. Today they traded the guy he was competing with.
Jacksonville has agreed to trade quarterback Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia for a conditional sixth-round pick. It could become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of the snaps in three games this season according to Ian Rapoport.
Minshew is expected to learn the Eagles' system behind Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco. He's 5,530 yards and 37 touchdowns in 23 career games.
