Dolphins vs. Bengals odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Best 2021 NFL preseason Week 3 predictions
Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase formed one of the most prolific quarterback-receiver duos in college football, and they will share an NFL field for the first time on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Miami Dolphins at 4 p.m. ET as one of the final Week 3 games of NFL preseason. This will mark Burrow's first competitive action since tearing his ACL last season, while Chase, who has struggled with drops early on, is hoping they can rekindle the magic they had at LSU. While Burrow will be a go, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will sit out with an impressive preseason already under his belt. You can stream your local market NFL on CBS game with Paramount+ and watch on any device.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 1