Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins vs. Bengals odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Best 2021 NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase formed one of the most prolific quarterback-receiver duos in college football, and they will share an NFL field for the first time on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Miami Dolphins at 4 p.m. ET as one of the final Week 3 games of NFL preseason. This will mark Burrow's first competitive action since tearing his ACL last season, while Chase, who has struggled with drops early on, is hoping they can rekindle the magic they had at LSU. While Burrow will be a go, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will sit out with an impressive preseason already under his belt. You can stream your local market NFL on CBS game with Paramount+ and watch on any device.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#Dolphins#Nfl On Cbs#American Football#Ja Marr Chase#The Cincinnati Bengals#Acl#Lsu#Caesars Sportsbook#Sec#The Pga Tour#Bengals Date#Cbs Streaming#Fantasy#Cbs Sports#Sportsline#Supercontest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield gets absolutely blown away by what he witnessed in practice

The Cleveland Browns are having an open practice Sunday morning, but judging on the fan turnout, it could very well be mistaken for a Week 1 game. According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, an approximate total of 40,000 folks went to First Energy Stadium to see Baker Mayfield and company practice — a clear sign of the incredible electricity and excitement surrounding the Browns for the upcoming 2021 NFL season.
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
NFLPosted by
NESN

How Peyton Manning Feels About Tom Brady Attending Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Red Sox Add Ex-Top Prospect, Fulfill Pitcher's Baseball 'Dream'. Peyton Manning officially will receive football’s highest individual honor this weekend, and the person who arguably was his fiercest career rival will be on hand to see it.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names NFL’s Worst Quarterback Situation

Colin Cowherd doesn’t have too much faith in the New England Patriots‘ quarterback situation right now. The Patriots were one of five teams to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, joining the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers and Bears. Three of the five have pretty solid quarterback situations. The Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. The Bears have Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. What about the Patriots?
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer was ‘choked up’ by Gardner Minshew trade

Gardner Minshew and Urban Meyer didn’t work together for very long, but it certainly appears that the quarterback endeared himself to the head coach. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday after the quarterback lost the starting job to first overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Meyer admitted making the trade was tough, and he actually choked up a little bit when delivering the news to Minshew.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Dan Orlovsky wants a Gardner Minshew trade

Did you have “trade for Gardner Minshew” on your Philadelphia Eagles preseason bingo card?. No? Well, apparently Dan Orlovsky did, as the noted semi-Eagles fan just introduced that sort of chaotic energy into your end-of-summer plans. Considering Orlovsky’s most famous football highlight at the NFL level involves recording a safety...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick goes into depth about Patriots QB Mac Jones' work ethic

After three preseason games, it’s safe to say that Mac Jones was the right draft pick for the New England Patriots. The Alabama product has the poise, work ethic and talent that will allow him to thrive in the Patriots’ system. He completed 36 of 52 passes (69%) for 389 yards and a touchdown over the three games — but, that doesn’t speak for the rushing touchdowns he produced on some of his more impressive drives.
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Tennessee Titans Release Matt Barkley, Sign to Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans released former USC quarterback Matt Barkley on Wednesday. Barkley signed with the Titans in August, and completed 24-of-39 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception, during the preseason. The California native was competing against QB Logan Woodside for the backup role to starter Ryan Tannehill, but ultimately lost the fight.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

5 NFL teams that could surprise in 2021

Seeing teams go from worst-to-first has become the norm in the NFL. We are likely to see that happen again in 2021. There will be many top teams that sink to the bottom while others rise up and surprise the football world. We’re not here to predict which team will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy