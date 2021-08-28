Jack Dorsey Plans to Build A Decentralized Exchange For Bitcoin

British AI crypto ratings company Evai list asset and announce AI staking fund. London, UK – Cutting-edge British FinTech company Evai have launched their native EVAI token with BitMart, marking their second centralised exchange listing in as many months. Founded in the UK, Evai use Nobel Prize-winning academic research and economically modelled AI and machine learning technology to provide unbiased crypto asset ratings through their free-to-use platform evai.io. Built on the research of Professor Andros Gregoriou, advisor to the Bank of England, the platform scrutinizes crypto asset data against several key economic factors, which the AI and machine learning perform before awarding each asset one of eleven possible ratings, from A1 to U.
