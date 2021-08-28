Cancel
Jack Dorsey Plans to Build A Decentralized Exchange For Bitcoin

By Tolu Okuwoga
NEWSBTC
 7 days ago

It is no secret that Twitter and Square CEO, Jack Dorsey, has been a crypto enthusiast for quite some time. The people who follow him on Twitter are no strangers to this, so it really is no surprise to hear another Dorsey-Bitcoin news. In July, Jack Dorsey announced the emergence...

www.newsbtc.com

Jack Dorsey
