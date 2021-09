The Detroit Red Wings have signed free agent forward Carter Rowney to a one-year deal. PuckPedia reports that the contract is worth $825K. Rowney, 32, has played in more than 200 games in the NHL, including 19 during the 2020-21 season with the Anaheim Ducks. The undrafted forward worked his way up to the NHL after a strong four seasons at the University of North Dakota, making his debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016-17. In fact, Rowney suited up for 20 playoff games that year for the Penguins, helping them secure their second consecutive Stanley Cup.