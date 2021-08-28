ESPN analyst believes 49ers’ Trey Lance and Bears’ Justin Fields could be the next Brady/Manning

If the San Fransisco 49ers were smart, there would be no debate over their quarterback situation, Trey Lance would easily get the nod over Jimmy Garoppolo. Let’s be honest: Garoppolo is what he is at this point. A rather handsome man who backed up another handsome man in New England for several years, somehow inflating his value as a player in the process, who is clearly a limited gunslinger and one that often hurts the 49ers via those same limitations.