Jacksonville Jaguars trade QB Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia Eagles for conditional 2022 sixth-r...

6abc
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jacksonville Jaguars have traded quarterbackGardner Minshew IIto the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick, it was announced Saturday. The sixth-round pick could rise to a fifth-rounder if Minshew is involved in 50% of the plays in three games this season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The move...

6abc.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Espn#Texans#Eagles Qb#Hurts
