Vidant officials say COVID-19 cases are overwhelming ICU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Health officials say they are seeing some of the highest COVID-19 case numbers in the hospital since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The capacity fluctuates every day but is currently higher than they’ve seen throughout most of the pandemic. Dr. Dave Harlow, vice president of Allied Services at Vidant Health, said nearly 99% of those with COVID-19 in the ICU are unvaccinated. He also said what worries him the most is that most are younger people.