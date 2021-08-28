Can The Eagles Defense Be One Of The Tops This Season?
The Eagles’ defense has looked impressive leading up to the regular season. Bolstered by a top defensive line, the Eagles’ defense has looked disruptive so far. With additions like Anthony Harris, Eric Wilson, Steven Nelson, and Ryan Kerrigan, the Eagles have added some very nice talent to an Eagles defense that already has Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and Darius Slay. This Eagles defense has been sneaky good so far, so the question is, could this unit be a top force in the NFL?www.phlsportsnation.com
