Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Can The Eagles Defense Be One Of The Tops This Season?

By Dennis Olson
Posted by 
Philadelphia Sports Nation
Philadelphia Sports Nation
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Eagles’ defense has looked impressive leading up to the regular season. Bolstered by a top defensive line, the Eagles’ defense has looked disruptive so far. With additions like Anthony Harris, Eric Wilson, Steven Nelson, and Ryan Kerrigan, the Eagles have added some very nice talent to an Eagles defense that already has Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and Darius Slay. This Eagles defense has been sneaky good so far, so the question is, could this unit be a top force in the NFL?

www.phlsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Philadelphia Sports Nation

Philadelphia Sports Nation

Philadelphia, PA
589
Followers
1K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Enhancing Your Philadelphia Sports Fan Experience

 https://phlsportsnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacoby Stevens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Jets#American Football#Pro Bowlers Fletcher Cox#Eagles Lb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles pull off surprising trade but don’t gain much

Well, this one came out of nowhere. On the final day that teams are granted to announce who’s made their 53-man roster, the Philadelphia Eagles announce a trade. Calm down. We’re not talking about Zach Ertz, Derek Barnett, or Andre Dillard. Believe it or not, Howie Roseman has found draft...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLchatsports.com

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles legend to join Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears (Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports) For the second time in less than two weeks, a Philadelphia Eagles legend that will one day enter the franchise’s Hall of Fame has been mentioned in conjunction with the Chicago Bears. First came the news about Doug Pederson, the only man on Planet Earth that can say he was the head coach of a Super Bowl-winning Eagles team. He was seen at a Bears practice rocking Chicago’s team colors.
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL cuts: Notable names who were released

Keeping the momentum alive in an NFL career is never easy. For some veterans, an injury can derail the progress, or a bad season or a bad scheme fit can start messing with the intellectual side of the game. Players just aren’t the same as they were during their heyday.
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

Eagles make a flurry of minor roster moves: All you need to know

WIth the 53-man roster confirmed, the Philadelphia Eagles proceeded to make a few roster moved on Thursday. It was widely assumed that TE Tyree Jackson would end up on IR anyway, but both Josiah Scott and Jack Driscoll will be joining him, which is something very few saw coming. Both are depth pieces so won’t be causing any immediate problems, but it is something worth nothing.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Zach Ertz, Giants, Saquon Barkley, Washington

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has cleared COVID-19 protocol after testing positive on August 21. (Michael Gehlken) Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy confirmed that they are not interested in free-agent QB Cam Newton: “I think he has a ton of football left. But we’re very excited about the group that we have.” (Andrew Siciliano)
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles News: “Philadelphia will make a push” to extend Dallas Goedert in the coming weeks

NFL contract extension candidates, potential terms: Will Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson and T.J. Watt get new deals soon — and how big? - ESPN+. Both sides explored a potential contract early in the offseason, and there hasn’t been much momentum since then, for reasons unknown. The team views Goedert as a cornerstone for the post-Zach Ertz era, and Dallas Goedert is widely regarded as one of the game’s most complete young tight ends. But something is holding Philadelphia back, and it feels like the Eagles are waiting on another domino to drop. The whispers of the Eagles’ interest in QB Deshaun Watson aren’t going away, so perhaps the Eagles must figure that out before any major spending — especially if they must ship key players to Houston to consummate a deal.
NFLYardbarker

Recently Cut Players that Could Draw Interest from Eagles

Cuts are happening across the NFL, not just in Philadelphia, obviously. With that in mind, here’s an early list of players that could interest the Eagles as they construct their 53-man roster. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR. He’s young, yes, and the Eagles might prefer more of a veteran presence in the...
NFLUSA Today

Where the Eagles land in an NFC ranking of team 1-16

The NFL is the one league where a team can go from worst to first in a matter of months and Philadelphia’s strength in the trenches make them a viable candidate in the NFC East. The opinion’s on how talented the Eagles are varying from person to person, but their...
NFLtdalabamamag.com

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts shredded Jets defense in two joint practices

At some point, Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles have to name Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback. During two joint practices versus the New York Jets, Hurts was efficient and displayed accuracy on his passes. He completed 26 of 37 passes (70.3 percent) and tossed seven touchdowns. The native...
Gadsden, AL280living.com

Eagles use staunch defensive effort to beat Gadsden City

BIRMINGHAM – Oak Mountain High School opened Class 7A, Region 3 play with a 17-7 victory over Gadsden City on Friday night at Heardmont Park. The Eagles (3-0, 1-0 in region) blended a concerted defensive effort with an efficient offensive performance from dual-threat quarterback Evan Smith (276 total yards, two touchdowns) en route to the victory.
NFLBleacher Report

Bold Predictions for Eagles' 2021 NFL Season

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2020 season expecting to be a playoff team. Instead, they went 4-11-1 and finished last in the NFC East. It was a disappointing showing that led to changes throughout the organization, including at the top of its coaching staff. With Nick Sirianni taking over as...
NFLYardbarker

Staying Healthy at the Top of Eagles' Preseason Wish List

It should be made clear at the top that the decision on who to play or not play in the preseason, and for how long they play, isn’t just up to Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. General manager Howie Roseman has a voice in that, too. “Everything is a group effort,”...
NFLSanta Maria Times

Zach Ertz excited to be with Eagles after difficult year

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Ertz still wants to finish his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. The three-time Pro Bowl tight end said Wednesday that after more than a year of acrimony with the front office, he was “here to just kind of put it in the past.”. “I’m moving on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy