Oklahoma emergency responders heading to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 7 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Emergency responders from several Oklahoma agencies are heading to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida.

Oklahoma Task Force One were requested by the state of Louisiana.

Terry Sivadon, rescue coordinator with the Tulsa Fire Department said 64 firefighters will be deployed for about two weeks.

“We have prepared for years,” Sivadon said. “We do 240 hours of rescue training just to be on the team. So, everyone is prepared and ready to go and hide their skills to help people.”

In Louisiana, Oklahoma Task Force One will be conducting search and rescue, boat operations and damage assessment.

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall sometime Sunday night.

A crew from the Grand River Dam Authority is headed to Lafayette, Louisiana, to help repair any damage the storm may cause to that city’s electric system.

The GRDA crew of 20 volunteers, including powerline maintenance and vegetation management personnel, mechanics and law enforcement, left Pryor Saturday morning to make the nearly 600-mile drive to the Lafayette area. The crew plans to be staged on Sunday and ready to move in for any possible repair work as soon as Ida passes through the area.

The trip is a familiar one, as GRDA also provided aid to Lafayette Utilities Systems (LUS) in October 2020, after Hurricane Delta made landfall.

In fact, while Oklahoma is far from the hurricane zone, restoring power after such storms is nothing new for GRDA personnel. Along with Hurricane Delta and now Ida, GRDA has also helped restore power and provide water rescue assistance following Hurricanes Rita, Irma, Matthew, and Harvey. Over the years, GRDA personnel have responded to Florida, North Carolina, Louisiana, and Texas to offer that aid.

GRDA is lending a hand in Louisiana as part of a nationwide American Public Power Association (APPA) mutual aid effort.

Search and rescue teams from Pittsburg and Wagoner counties are also heading to parts of Louisiana to help.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

