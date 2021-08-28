Cooler Temps, Relief on the Horizon For Chicago Area Next Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a gloomy start to the holiday weekend, but conditions will imrpove. Saturday will be cloudy in the evening with a few sprinkles possible but then clearing toward dawn. Low temperatures will be around 60 degrees. Sunday will be sunny and seasonal with high temperatures near 80. High pressure will deliver the sunshine. There will be choppy conditions on lake Michigan. There are no advisories for Chicago yet, but some could arise by Sunday. Another front will cross the area Sunday night but should amount to nothing more than clouds. On Monday sunshine will return, and it will be a degree or two cooler with a lake breeze keeping it in the 70s along the lake and 80s inland. Tuesday there is a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms as a front passes the area. Some of the storms may turn gusty. FORECAST: SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with sprinkles. LOW 60 SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. HIGH 81 MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, but cooler along the lake. HIGH 80 TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer with afternoon T-storms possible. HIGH 84