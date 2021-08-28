Cancel
Cooler Temps, Relief on the Horizon For Chicago Area Next Week

Cover picture for the articleThere could be some relief in the forecast for the upcoming week after hot and humid temperatures have swept through the Chicago area. Though both Saturday and Sunday will bring heat and humidity with temperatures in the low 90s, a cold front is expected to drop temperatures into the 70s next week.

