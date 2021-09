COMMEMORATING HISTORY – AUGUST 28. On Wednesday, August 28, 1963, over 250,000 Americans gathered on the nation’s civic stage to draw attention to the blight of segregation, and to make the appeal for the civic and economic rights of African-Americans. Now, much like in 1963, the fight for democracy continues. Since the beginning of 2021, more than 400 voter suppression bills have been introduced in 49 states and the 700,000 residents of D.C. are still being denied full voting rights and representation in Congress.