Obituary of Gerald L. Wold, 81

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m31N8_0bfjbRVK00

–Gerald “Jerry” Wold was a beloved husband, a father to three daughters, Kathe “Spots” Wolfe (and husband, John Wolfe) of Garden Grove, CA, Terry “Olive Oil” Wold-Spring and Kristie “Hobo” Wold of Montana. He was a grandfather to Sunshine (and husband, Jerrit) Fievet, Summer Overgaauw, Clint (and wife, Danielle) Willis, Kyle (and wife, Anna) Young and Kenny (and wife, Stephanie) Young and a great grandfather to Bailey, John, Colter, Kaden, Beau, Austin and Cheyanne. He is also survived by his stepbrother, Michael (and wife, Coralee) Fletcher of Queensland, Australia and stepsister, Vicki Camp of Kauai, HI., his current wife of 31 years, Margaret Brickman Wold of Paso Robles, and two previous wives – Doris Rockefeller of Montana, mother of Kathe Wolfe and Terry Wold Spring and Frances Shearer of Montana, mother of Kristie Wold.

He was born in Sioux City, Iowa. He moved to California with his mother, Violet, father, Harold and his sister, Patsy when a toddler. They lived in Huntington Park, South Gate, and Downey. He worked for his dad at Harold’s Market as a young man, then after his time in the Marine Corps he spent many years at Chris ‘n’ Pitts BBQ Restaurants in So. California where he opened a commissary and managed 13 restaurants. He opened his own dinner house and lounge, eventually sold and moved with his wife, Margaret, to Morro Bay in 1992. He managed Mustache Pete’s in Cambria for about 8 years and “retired” to many more years of handyman/construction work in the Paso Robles area where he and his wife moved in 1998. He lived in San Luis Obispo County until his passing.

He never knew a “stranger” due to his outgoing and welcoming personality. Everyone enjoyed spending time with him and listening to his “tall” tales. He was known for his laughter. No one had a laugh like his! A neighbor recently said “he was a little rough around the edges, but he had a very kind heart.” He would help anyone in need and enjoyed visiting for hours—just sitting on a porch or in a living room, where he listened to other’s stories and gladly shared his own.

He was immensely proud of his family and their many accomplishments. He loved his girls and their families and always told them so before hanging up the phone after his usual weekly calls. His grandchildren and great grandchildren brought him much joy. Traveling to So Cal, Montana and Hawaii to visit family made him feel complete.

He is missed. He is loved. He lived a good life and brought a smile to many.

R.I.P. Papa

Til we meet again..

We will never forget you.

You will remain in our hearts forever.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

