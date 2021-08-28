Special Weather Statement issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Jerauld, Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Jerauld; Sanborn WEAKENING SHOWERS BRINGING STRONG WIND GUSTS An area of weakening showers from Gregory to Kimball has been producing wind gusts up to 55 mph, along with heat bursts in some areas as it lifts northeast at 45 mph. This could impact areas around Wessington Springs, Forestburg, and Huron through 1030 am to 11 am this morning. In addition to strong wind gusts, an accompanying heat burst may quickly raise temperatures to near 90 degrees, while simulateously dropping dew points into the 40s. Heat bursts are caused as cool air aloft within weakening storms plunges downward, compresses and begins to heat. This reaches the ground as a warm wind, resulting in rapid warming, on the order of 20 degrees or more within an hour or less.