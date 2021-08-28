Cancel
Who are the group that attacked Kabul airport?

Cover picture for the articleIS-K, a local branch of Islamic State, claimed responsibility for a deadly attack outside Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan on Thursday, which killed up to 170 people. The bomb blast came hours after Western governments had warned their citizens to stay away from the airport because of an imminent threat from the militant group.

Qatar, Turkey Work With Taliban To Reopen Kabul Airport

Qatar said Thursday it is working with the Taliban to quickly reopen Kabul's airport, whose closure since the departure of US troops could pose major strategic and humanitarian challenges. A jet from the Gulf country was the first foreign aircraft to land in the Afghan capital on Wednesday since frenzied...
Afghanistan: Taliban break up women's rights protest in Kabul

Taliban officials have broken up a demonstration by dozens of women in Kabul demanding rights following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. The group say the Taliban targeted them with tear gas and pepper spray as they tried to walk from a bridge to the presidential palace. But the Taliban maintain...
Hamid Nouri: How Sweden arrested a suspected Iranian war criminal

In the arrivals terminal of Stockholm Arlanda Airport, Swedish police were expecting someone significant. On board a flight from Iran, they were told, was an alleged war criminal, an Iranian official named Hamid Nouri. Unknown to him, police had been tipped off. Mr Nouri walked off the plane on 9...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan a ‘US-backed conspiracy’, says Islamic State

The Islamic State group has lashed out at the Taliban, its regional foe, in a bitter editorial which baselessly claims the takeover of Afghanistan is a US-backed conspiracy. In a rambling propaganda piece, published in the Islamic State’s al-Naba newsletter, the group seeks to present the Taliban as fake jihadists and alleges that the group is collaborating with the United States.
Trusting the Taliban to fight Islamic State

Reports from Washington and Kabul show the extent to which the Biden administration has been counting on the Taliban to facilitate the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan — and, apparently, to keep up the fight against IS-Khorasan, the local franchise of the Islamic State, after the Americans are gone. The White...
ISIS militant admits involvement in torture, killings of American hostages

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Kayla Mueller had worked with Doctors Without Borders. She visited a Doctors Without Borders hospital before her abduction but had not worked with the group. The article has been corrected. Seven years after the Islamic State horrified people around the world...
Russia not interested in Afghanistan's disintegration

Moscow [Russia], September 3 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Moscow is not interested in the disintegration of Afghanistan as there will be "no one to talk to". Putin also stressed that many radical forces are present in Afghanistan apart from the Taliban, reported Sputnik. "The Taliban...
Ahmad Massoud—Opposing the Taliban in Panjshir

Today on "Hot Wash," host John Sorensen and RealClearDefense Editor David Craig speak with Kamal Alam, a nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center and advisor to Ahmad Massoud who is opposing the Taliban from the Panjshir valley. In 1992, following the defeat of the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan, a loose alliance of mujahideen militias assaulted Kabul, toppling the Communist government. One of those militias was led by the charismatic commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, the “lion of the Panjshir.” Massoud’s Tajik forces joined with Uzbek and Hazara factions to form the Northern Alliance. Massoud’s home and nearly impenetrable fortress was the Panjshir valley, roughly 70 miles north of Kabul, from which he defied repeated assaults by the Soviets and then later the Taliban in the Civil War that followed the Communist collapse. During the rise of the Taliban in the 1990s, Massoud became the eyes and ears for western intelligence, prophetically warning about the rise of foreign fighters that became Al Qaeda. Ultimately, he was assassinated by Al Qaeda just two days before the September 11 attacks on the US. But, Massoud’s Northern Alliance proved essential in early US victories over the Taliban. 20 years later, in the wake of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the rapid collapse of the Afghan National Army, some Afghans are still resisting the Taliban takeover. One of those groups is led by Massoud’s 32-year old son Ahmed Massoud, who has returned to the Panjshir valley that proved so defensible for his father. Calling themselves the National Resistance Front or NRF, the small group of Tajiks and former ANA commandos, have vowed to oppose the Taliban and even claim to have recently secured three districts neighboring the Panjshir. Subscribe to the Morning Recon newsletter at https://www.realcleardefense.com/daily_newsletters/ for a daily roundup of news and opinion on the issues that matter for military, defense, veteran affairs, and national security. Be sure to subscribe to Hot Wash on iTunes or wherever you listen to podcasts. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/realclear-defense-presents-hot-wash/id1575373700.
India, Russia committed to peaceful, democratic Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev on Friday said that both Moscow and New Delhi are committed to a peaceful and democratic new Afghanistan. Speaking at the ceremony of plantation of saplings (the Tree of Friendship) by the embassy of Russia in India along...
Taliban committing war crimes, says Saleh

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 3 (ANI): Former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Friday alleged that the Taliban are committing war crimes and "have zero respect for Human Rights of Afghans" in the war-torn country. Saleh, in his tweet, also called on the international community to consider the 'barbaric acts' of...
Afghanistan: Life for those left behind

What is life like for those left behind when the last foreign troops flew out of Afghanistan? Four people from cities and provinces around the country told the BBC they had lost basic freedoms and were struggling to survive. Some names have been changed to protect contributors' safety. Mazar-i-Sharif. Mazar-i-Sharif...
Afghanistan: What rise of Taliban means for Pakistan

For some Western powers hoping to influence the new Taliban government, there are hopes that Pakistan could play a role as a mediator. The country has a unique relationship with Afghanistan. They share a 2,570km (1,600 mile) border. They are significant trading partners. There are numerous cultural, ethnic and religious connections. The former Afghan leader Hamid Karzai once described the two countries as "inseparable brothers".

