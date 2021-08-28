Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Historical Wickford Village in Rhode Island is Ideal for a Day Trip

By Sara Dager
Posted by 
Only In Rhode Island
Only In Rhode Island
 7 days ago

Rhode Island is a small state absolutely packed with history. Just wandering the streets of so many a small town can give you the feeling that you’ve just stepped out of a time machine into an age where the states were still getting their names and shapes. Historical Wickford village is one spot that will give you that wonderful feeling.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILUsc_0bfjaJnN00
Originally plotted out in 1709, this seaside village was conceived of even before American independence!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2102_0bfjaJnN00
The picturesque streets of this charming village are perfect for a liesurely stroll.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmCVg_0bfjaJnN00
If you need a break from walking, stop in to one of the many fun shops that line main street and feature the work of local and global artisans.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEjNZ_0bfjaJnN00
There are shops and galleries that cater to visitors of all kinds, from the crafters, to the craft obsessed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BuY9p_0bfjaJnN00
We also recommend a stop at the Old Narragansett Church. It's thought to be the oldest Episcopal Church in the Northeast!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKfDO_0bfjaJnN00
But don't spend all your time inside. There are beautiful harbor views to take in, and in the right season, you can rent a kayak or paddleboard and hop on the water yourself.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLQhW_0bfjaJnN00
With all the fun you'll be having, you'll surely find yourself hungry at some point. Luckily Wickford has some absolutely beautiful spots to grab a meal or some tasty drinks!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbg7U_0bfjaJnN00
If you want to make sure you see and learn everything about the town, Wickford offers a PDF and audio walking tour that will help you make the most of your visit.

We think Wickford Village is the perfect place to spend a day. You can eat, drink, shop, and sight see to your hearts content, all in one spot. Are you ready to plan your trip? Make sure to check Wickford Village’s website for info about all of the fun that the town has to offer!

Comments / 1

Only In Rhode Island

Only In Rhode Island

1K+
Followers
410
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Rhode Island is for people who LOVE the Ocean State. We publish one Rhode Island article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ideal For A Day Trip#Wickford Village
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Exeter, RIPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

Hike This 6.7 Mile Loop Trail In Exeter Rhode Island For Mind Blowing Natural Beauty

One of the best ways to get out and soak up some nature and fresh air is with a good hike. Changing terrain and views make for a compelling way to get some exercise while also seeing parts of an area you may never have gotten to see before. Luckily, Rhode Island has more than enough hikes of all lengths and difficulty levels to keep and enthusiast busy for a very long time! If you’re looking for a bit of a longer more intermediate adventure, this gorgeous loop trail is the one for you.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Rhode Island

A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Rhode Island Is Like Stepping Back In Time

The general store used to rule all. Before you could just pop online or drive to Walmart to get what you need, these country stores would be where you went if you needed anything from fabric to some candy for the kids. Nowadays, general stores might not be as integral to American society, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have value. A trip to the general store can take you back to a simpler time and provide a great way to spend some time browsing from treasures. We are particularly fond of this lovely little shop in Chepachet Rhode Island.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

Before the Summer Is Over, Cool Off With a Treat At One Of These 7 Creative Ice Cream Shops In Rhode Island

Cooling off with some ice cream is synonymous with summer. It almost seems silly to even say cause it’s just something we all know. There’s nothing better than a tasty scoop when you just can’t seem to stop sweating. That said, sometimes we get a little tired of the tradition vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. These […] The post Before the Summer Is Over, Cool Off With a Treat At One Of These 7 Creative Ice Cream Shops In Rhode Island appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

Tucked Away In a Beautiful Wildlife Refuge, the Rhode Island Audubon’s Nature Center and Aquarium is a Must Visit

The Audubon Society is such an important wildlife protection group. Their work to protect local birds and educate the population about animals is invaluable. Every state has their own branch of the society that focuses on species native to the area, and we highly recommend looking into Audubon preserves for awesome hiking and exploration sites. In Rhode Island, the Audubon society even offers a quaint aquarium and nature center that is definitely worth a visit.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

Sip On Delicious Drinks in Style At This Bar That Used to be a Speakeasy

If you’re a history enthusiast, Rhode Island really is the place for you. One of the original 13 colonies, little Rhody has seen America through all of her growing pains and more. The streets and most of the buildings in this tiny state have such a storied past that make even the simplest outing into […] The post Sip On Delicious Drinks in Style At This Bar That Used to be a Speakeasy appeared first on Only In Your State.
Providence, RIPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

This Spooky Bar on the Outskirts Of Providence Rhode Island is the Perfect Place to Grab a Drink

Rhode Island is packed with places to get a good drink and absorb some lovely ambiance, especially in the capital city of Providence. There aren’t many that give you that good kind of creepy feeling though. That feeling like you’re drinking somewhere that vampires might also frequent! One spot just on the edge of Providence […] The post This Spooky Bar on the Outskirts Of Providence Rhode Island is the Perfect Place to Grab a Drink appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Rhode Island

7 Haunted Hotels Around Rhode Island That Are Sure To Give You The Chills

Rhode Island has an awful lot of tragic history for the smallest state. There are hauntings of all types in parks, stores, and even a merry-go-round! But one great place to get up close and personal with a real haunting is a hotel. Whether there was tragedy related to the history of the building, or people passed away in the rooms, there are many ways for a hotel to experience spirit activity. We’ve compiled a list of seven haunted hotels that you can actually spend the night at in Rhode Island.
Providence, RIPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

This Historical Walking tour of Providence Shows You A New Side To The Capitol City of Rhode Island

Exploring a new city is such a wonderful and enlightening experience, you never know what you may find around a corner you’ve never turned or who you may meet, and equally satisfying is discovering your own city again through new eyes! Walking tours are a really fun way to discover a city while learning about its history and landscape. If you’re looking to learn more about the history of Rhode Island’s capitol city, Providence, then we have the perfect tour for you!
Woonsocket, RIPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

The Museum of Work and Culture in Woonsocket Will Take You Back to An Era Long Past

Museum days are such a fantastic way to spend a little time relaxing inside while also getting some good education There are lots of great museums in Rhode Island to pick and choose between. With natural history, living museums, and art galleries, you could spend a lot of your time in the Ocean State just strolling through spaces and learning. One museum we found particularly fascinating is the Museum of Work and Culture in Woonsocket.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Only In Rhode Island

Discover Your Next Great Read at This Bookstore and Café in Westerly Rhode Island

One of the greatest and most simple pleasures in life is curling up with a good book and a tasty cup of coffee or tea. Reading is such a great way to take some time for yourself and practice a little affordable self care. Sometimes though, the most fun thing about reading is searching for […] The post Discover Your Next Great Read at This Bookstore and Café in Westerly Rhode Island appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

Rhode Island’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 90 Glorious Campsites

Camping in New England is such a lovely way to really get back to nature and relax with loved ones. There are so many options for camping out there, from luxury glamping to funky R.V. parks, and they all have a specific appeal. A campground we are really loving right now is the Melville Ponds […] The post Rhode Island’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 90 Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Rhode Island

Explore A Natural Wonder On This Short Hike In Rhode Island

A lot of the sights in Rhode Island are gorgeous, but take a bit of effort to see. Long hikes or awkward climbs can be fun but exhausting, and sometimes you just want to see something beautiful without feeling winded. Well have we got the hike for you! Purgatory Chasm is such an impressive view! […] The post Explore A Natural Wonder On This Short Hike In Rhode Island appeared first on Only In Your State.
PoliticsPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

The Annual Warren Folks Fest May Just Be One Of Rhode Island’s Most Open Secrets

Who doesn’t love a good festival? Music, art, food, community, it’s the perfect way to spend a day! Well luckily there are some awesome festival offerings in Rhode Island this year. One that we are particularly excited for it the fifth annual Warren Folks Fest. With so much to do, we recommend carving out your […] The post The Annual Warren Folks Fest May Just Be One Of Rhode Island’s Most Open Secrets appeared first on Only In Your State.
North Kingstown, RIPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

This Marine Biology Center In North Kingstown Rhode Island Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again

Sometimes you just want to feel like a kid again. The modern world is stressful and being a grown up is hard work so no one’s going to blame you for just wanting to act like a younger version of yourself for a while! There are lots of great ways to light up your inner […] The post This Marine Biology Center In North Kingstown Rhode Island Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Rhode Island

You Won’t Want To Drive Through The Most Haunted Town In Rhode Island At Night Or Alone

Who doesn’t love driving through beautiful Rhode Island? With scenery of all types to admire and a different sort of charm in each season, there is never a wrong time to enjoy a road trip in little Rhodey. That said, there might be some spots that you’d rather not be at night! For how small Rhode Island is, the state has it fair share of hauntings, and many have said that driving through certain spots in the dark will send shivers up your spine. Exeter is thought to be one of the most haunted towns in the state, and here’s why you may want to keep your trip there to the daylight hours.
TravelPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

Follow This Abandoned Railroad Trail For One Of The Most Unique Hikes In Rhode Island

The Ocean State is packed full of absolutely beautiful trails for hiking and biking. We may be small but no one has ever said we aren’t scenic. Rhode Island also used to have a lot more trains running through it, which means now we are left with some gorgeous abandoned railroad trails to follow and explore. One that we really enjoy is the Washington Secondary Rail Trail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy