Historical Wickford Village in Rhode Island is Ideal for a Day Trip
By Sara Dager
Posted by
Only In Rhode Island
7 days ago
Rhode Island is a small state absolutely packed with history. Just wandering the streets of so many a small town can give you the feeling that you’ve just stepped out of a time machine into an age where the states were still getting their names and shapes. Historical Wickford village is one spot that will give you that wonderful feeling.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
We think Wickford Village is the perfect place to spend a day. You can eat, drink, shop, and sight see to your hearts content, all in one spot. Are you ready to plan your trip? Make sure to check Wickford Village’s website for info about all of the fun that the town has to offer!
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Rhode Island is for people who LOVE the Ocean State. We publish one Rhode Island article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
One of the best ways to get out and soak up some nature and fresh air is with a good hike. Changing terrain and views make for a compelling way to get some exercise while also seeing parts of an area you may never have gotten to see before. Luckily, Rhode Island has more than enough hikes of all lengths and difficulty levels to keep and enthusiast busy for a very long time! If you’re looking for a bit of a longer more intermediate adventure, this gorgeous loop trail is the one for you.
The general store used to rule all. Before you could just pop online or drive to Walmart to get what you need, these country stores would be where you went if you needed anything from fabric to some candy for the kids. Nowadays, general stores might not be as integral to American society, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have value. A trip to the general store can take you back to a simpler time and provide a great way to spend some time browsing from treasures. We are particularly fond of this lovely little shop in Chepachet Rhode Island.
Cooling off with some ice cream is synonymous with summer. It almost seems silly to even say cause it’s just something we all know. There’s nothing better than a tasty scoop when you just can’t seem to stop sweating. That said, sometimes we get a little tired of the tradition vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. These […]
The post Before the Summer Is Over, Cool Off With a Treat At One Of These 7 Creative Ice Cream Shops In Rhode Island appeared first on Only In Your State.
The Audubon Society is such an important wildlife protection group. Their work to protect local birds and educate the population about animals is invaluable. Every state has their own branch of the society that focuses on species native to the area, and we highly recommend looking into Audubon preserves for awesome hiking and exploration sites. In Rhode Island, the Audubon society even offers a quaint aquarium and nature center that is definitely worth a visit.
If you’re a history enthusiast, Rhode Island really is the place for you. One of the original 13 colonies, little Rhody has seen America through all of her growing pains and more. The streets and most of the buildings in this tiny state have such a storied past that make even the simplest outing into […]
The post Sip On Delicious Drinks in Style At This Bar That Used to be a Speakeasy appeared first on Only In Your State.
Rhode Island is packed with places to get a good drink and absorb some lovely ambiance, especially in the capital city of Providence. There aren’t many that give you that good kind of creepy feeling though. That feeling like you’re drinking somewhere that vampires might also frequent! One spot just on the edge of Providence […]
The post This Spooky Bar on the Outskirts Of Providence Rhode Island is the Perfect Place to Grab a Drink appeared first on Only In Your State.
Rhode Island has an awful lot of tragic history for the smallest state. There are hauntings of all types in parks, stores, and even a merry-go-round! But one great place to get up close and personal with a real haunting is a hotel. Whether there was tragedy related to the history of the building, or people passed away in the rooms, there are many ways for a hotel to experience spirit activity. We’ve compiled a list of seven haunted hotels that you can actually spend the night at in Rhode Island.
Exploring a new city is such a wonderful and enlightening experience, you never know what you may find around a corner you’ve never turned or who you may meet, and equally satisfying is discovering your own city again through new eyes! Walking tours are a really fun way to discover a city while learning about its history and landscape. If you’re looking to learn more about the history of Rhode Island’s capitol city, Providence, then we have the perfect tour for you!
Museum days are such a fantastic way to spend a little time relaxing inside while also getting some good education There are lots of great museums in Rhode Island to pick and choose between. With natural history, living museums, and art galleries, you could spend a lot of your time in the Ocean State just strolling through spaces and learning. One museum we found particularly fascinating is the Museum of Work and Culture in Woonsocket.
We all love a good view of the water right? The only thing can make it better is being on the water while you’re admiring it. Rhode Island has so many gorgeous spots for boating of all kinds, but something we’re big fans of is a good kayaking adventure. One great spot for this is Wallum Lake.
Rhode Island certainly has no shortage of gorgeous places to hike. With terrain of all types, the smallest state still has something to offer everyone. If you are looking for a nice and easy hike in all types of weather, we recommend the charming Chase Farm. During these uncertain times,...
One of the greatest and most simple pleasures in life is curling up with a good book and a tasty cup of coffee or tea. Reading is such a great way to take some time for yourself and practice a little affordable self care. Sometimes though, the most fun thing about reading is searching for […]
The post Discover Your Next Great Read at This Bookstore and Café in Westerly Rhode Island appeared first on Only In Your State.
Camping in New England is such a lovely way to really get back to nature and relax with loved ones. There are so many options for camping out there, from luxury glamping to funky R.V. parks, and they all have a specific appeal. A campground we are really loving right now is the Melville Ponds […]
The post Rhode Island’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 90 Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State.
Sometimes all you need to feel like a kid again is a visit to a good old fashioned candy shop. Being surrounded by the bright colors and huge selection can plunge you back into your childhood in the most satisfying way. Luckily Barrington Rhode Island has the perfect spot for you and your sweet tooth.
A lot of the sights in Rhode Island are gorgeous, but take a bit of effort to see. Long hikes or awkward climbs can be fun but exhausting, and sometimes you just want to see something beautiful without feeling winded. Well have we got the hike for you! Purgatory Chasm is such an impressive view! […]
The post Explore A Natural Wonder On This Short Hike In Rhode Island appeared first on Only In Your State.
Who doesn’t love a good festival? Music, art, food, community, it’s the perfect way to spend a day! Well luckily there are some awesome festival offerings in Rhode Island this year. One that we are particularly excited for it the fifth annual Warren Folks Fest. With so much to do, we recommend carving out your […]
The post The Annual Warren Folks Fest May Just Be One Of Rhode Island’s Most Open Secrets appeared first on Only In Your State.
Sometimes you just want to feel like a kid again. The modern world is stressful and being a grown up is hard work so no one’s going to blame you for just wanting to act like a younger version of yourself for a while! There are lots of great ways to light up your inner […]
The post This Marine Biology Center In North Kingstown Rhode Island Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again appeared first on Only In Your State.
Who doesn’t love driving through beautiful Rhode Island? With scenery of all types to admire and a different sort of charm in each season, there is never a wrong time to enjoy a road trip in little Rhodey. That said, there might be some spots that you’d rather not be at night! For how small Rhode Island is, the state has it fair share of hauntings, and many have said that driving through certain spots in the dark will send shivers up your spine. Exeter is thought to be one of the most haunted towns in the state, and here’s why you may want to keep your trip there to the daylight hours.
Who doesn’t like to start their day with a delicious breakfast in a beautiful atmosphere? Rhode Island is choc full of charming cafes that give you the chance to take out or eat in a tasty morning meal. One that we are really enjoying right now is Cafe Zara in East Providence.
The Ocean State is packed full of absolutely beautiful trails for hiking and biking. We may be small but no one has ever said we aren’t scenic. Rhode Island also used to have a lot more trains running through it, which means now we are left with some gorgeous abandoned railroad trails to follow and explore. One that we really enjoy is the Washington Secondary Rail Trail.
Comments / 1