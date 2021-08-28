Cancel
Reims vs. PSG: Lionel Messi's club debut live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

By Roger Gonzalez
CBS Sports
Cover picture for the articleLionel Messi is expected to make his PSG debut on Sunday when the Ligue 1 favorites travel to Reims for Matchday 4. On Saturday, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said that Messi will be in the squad for the game, which comes just before the international break where the Argentine will be with his country for World Cup qualifying. This might be one of our few chances to see Messi alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, with Mbappe potentially on his way to Real Madrid.

