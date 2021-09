Pirates at Cubs—MLB pick is Chicago Cubs -119. Getting the start for Chicago is Alec Mills. The righthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his past five starts. Steven Brault to counter for the Pirates. The lefthander was hammered in his last start against St Louis for seven earned runs in three innings. As this series opened the Pirates have lost four of five with the Cubs winning five of eight. Pirates bullpen on the road an ERA of 5.00. Pirates sit 30th and last in runs scored and homers. Play Chicago -119.