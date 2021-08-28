Quincy Quarry Weekly Fish Wrap: Turf’s up!

– News about Quincy from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Turf jobs, tree down, car crashes, cover-ups – oh my!. While this week did not feature new breaking badly bad news on a par with last week’s Quincy Quarry exposé of La Kocha Nostra’s plan to scam upwards of $8 million worth of lunch money from the school girls at the Woodward School for Girls, all manner of lesser sorts of bovine byproduct still continues to fly during what has been a long, hot and wet summer.