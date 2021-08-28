Cancel
Kansas City Royals vs Seattle Mariners 8/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 7 days ago

The Kansas City Royals (58-70) will battle the Seattle Mariners (69-60) in Game 3 of a four-game weekend set at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 4:10 PM ET. Kansas City kneeled to the Houston Astros in their recent three-game tournament winning just the series opener at 7-1 but lost the other two contests at 0-4 on Tuesday and 5-6 on Wednesday. The Royals bounced back in Game 1 of a series versus the Seattle Mariners after a 6-4 victory on Thursday. Last time out, Kansas City took another triumph after they beat Seattle in Game 2 at 8-7 on Friday. Pitcher Kris Bubic went 4.1 innings pitched with five earned runs on nine hits allowed while awarding four bases on balls but struck out six hitters of the Mariners resulting in a tough one-run victory. Catcher Salvador Pérez led the offense for the Royals with one run scored on a triple while driving four RBIs in the winning effort.

MLBchatsports.com

Mariners’ Options for Kyle Seager in 2022 Offseason

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 22: Kyle Seager #15 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run in the 11th inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on August 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) At the conclusion of this season, the Seattle Mariners...
MLBdallassun.com

Mariners place RHP Diego Castillo on 10-day IL

The Seattle Mariners placed right-handed reliever Diego Castillo on the 10-day injured list with right-shoulder inflammation and recalled right-handed pitcher Robert Dugger from Triple-A Tacoma. Castillo, 27, was acquired by the Mariners via trade on July 29. Seattle sent minor league infielder Austin Shenton and right-handed reliever JT Chargois to...
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners GameDay — August 28 vs. Kansas City

AS YOU KNOW…Tyler Anderson is 1–0 with a 3.00 ERA (9 ER, 27.0 IP) with 3 walks and 19 strikeouts through his first 5 starts in a Mariners uniform, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that dating back to his time with both San Francisco and Pittsburgh, he has pitched at least 5.0 innings in 25 consecutive starts (2020-c), 2nd-longest active streak in the Majors?…Anderson trails only Dodgers starter Walker Buehler’s 26-start streak of at least 5.0 innings…Anderson’s 3.00 ERA is 10th-lowest through a Mariners left-hander’s first 5 starts in club history.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 9/3/2021

Pirates at Cubs—MLB pick is Chicago Cubs -119. Getting the start for Chicago is Alec Mills. The righthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his past five starts. Steven Brault to counter for the Pirates. The lefthander was hammered in his last start against St Louis for seven earned runs in three innings. As this series opened the Pirates have lost four of five with the Cubs winning five of eight. Pirates bullpen on the road an ERA of 5.00. Pirates sit 30th and last in runs scored and homers. Play Chicago -119.
MLBWichita Eagle

Here’s the Kansas City Royals’ plan for Adalberto Mondesi, who homered in return

Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi’s mounting injuries and numerous missed games certainly provide reasons for frustration and doubt. But when he’s healthy and playing, he also creates an abundance of excitement and intrigue. After having played in just 10 of the Royals’ first 131 games, Mondesi returned from his...
MLBLookout Landing

The Mariners have had a different Diego Castillo

Every time the Rays make a trade, it’s regarded as a win even before the paperwork is completed. Never mind that they traded away Willy Adames for a pair of relievers in Drew Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen, or that Jake Odorizzi became a better starting pitcher after leaving Tampa Bay. That doesn’t fit the narrative! So when the Mariners traded J.T. Chargois and Austin Shenton to the Rays for Diego Castillo, immediately, there had to be something that the Rays would unlock in Chargois, and Shenton had to be an under-the-radar prospect. Bollocks! I think it has more to do with Castillo being arbitration-eligible next year, making him too pricey for the stingy Rays.
MLBWichita Eagle

Why Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore thinks Sal Perez will get better

Perched on the bench in the home dugout, decked out in a dress shirt and tie, his back against the wall facing the field at Kauffman Stadium where his club was taking batting practice, Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore sat circled by reporters and fielded questions one after another on Wednesday in a similar fashion to how Nicky Lopez scooped up grounders.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Friday

The Chicago Cubs entertain the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend, so the Friday slate kicks off with another traditional matinee in Wrigley Field. The 15-game docket finished off with an interleague affair as the Houston Astros visit the San Diego Padres. Friday's edition of these notes will also offer up a bonus starter since the streaming inventory is deeper than usual. Hitters, on the other hand, remain a mix of old faces and new friends.
MLBFOX Sports

Bumgarner expected to start for Arizona against Seattle

Seattle Mariners (72-62, third in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (45-90, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tyler Anderson (6-9, 4.13 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (7-9, 4.37 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) LINE: Diamondbacks +110, Mariners -130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/3/21: Kyle Seager, Julio Rodriguez, and Brad Hand

Congrats to the Arkansas Travelers on their combined no hitter and 6-0 win last night!. Ridiculous pitching by Matt Brash through the first six before Nate Fisher and Dayeison Arias helped seal the deal. Corey Brock at The Athletic tackles seven questions that the Mariners need to answer as they...
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Yankees vs Oakland Athletics 8/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Yankees (76-52) will collide with the Oakland Athletics (70-59) in Game 3 of a four-game weekend tournament at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 4:07 PM ET. New York defeated the Atlanta Braves after winning both of the short two-game sets at 5-1 on Monday and 5-4 on Tuesday. The Yankees extended that winning streak after a 7-6 triumph over the Oakland Athletics in the series opener on Thursday. The NY Yankees won 13 consecutive games after an 8-2 triumph over the Athletics in Game 2 of a series on Friday. New York took the lead at 5-2 in the 7th inning while adding three more in the 9th after hitting 14 shots to the eventual 8-2 victory. Starter Gerrit Cole finished 6.0 scoreless innings with six hits and two bases on balls allowed while striking out nine Oakland hitters in picking up the victory. Center/Right Fielder Aaron Judge drove four RBIs on a triple and made a run in leading the Yankees. Catcher Kyle Higashioka scored two runs on a double with two RBIs in the win.

