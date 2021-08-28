Kansas City Royals vs Seattle Mariners 8/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Kansas City Royals (58-70) will battle the Seattle Mariners (69-60) in Game 3 of a four-game weekend set at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 4:10 PM ET. Kansas City kneeled to the Houston Astros in their recent three-game tournament winning just the series opener at 7-1 but lost the other two contests at 0-4 on Tuesday and 5-6 on Wednesday. The Royals bounced back in Game 1 of a series versus the Seattle Mariners after a 6-4 victory on Thursday. Last time out, Kansas City took another triumph after they beat Seattle in Game 2 at 8-7 on Friday. Pitcher Kris Bubic went 4.1 innings pitched with five earned runs on nine hits allowed while awarding four bases on balls but struck out six hitters of the Mariners resulting in a tough one-run victory. Catcher Salvador Pérez led the offense for the Royals with one run scored on a triple while driving four RBIs in the winning effort.