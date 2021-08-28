Cancel
New York Jets-Philadelphia Eagles instant reaction (Live)

Cover picture for the articleNew York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles fans were treated to a preseason classic to close out the 2021 exhibition season. In a game that featured atrocious defense on both sides from start to finish, James Morgan led a game-tying drive as time expired in the fourth quarter on the strength of a Hail Mary touchdown pass to Kenny Yeboah followed by a two-point conversion from Josh Adams. New York came back from a 21-10 halftime deficit to claim the 31-31 tie.

