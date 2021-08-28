Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Twenty Things we Learned about the 2021 Jets During Pre-Season

By JetNation.com
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jets closed out the 2021 pre-season by tying the Eagles 31-31 on a last-second Hail Mary from quarterback James Morgan to rookie tight end Kenny Yeboah which was followed by a successful 2-point conversion on a run up the middle from Josh Adams. But what did we learn over the full course of training camp and pre-season action?

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#The Eagles#Hail Mary#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ron Rivera Sends Clear Message Amid Cam Newton Speculation

When the New England Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday morning, a handful of fans and analysts suggested that the former MVP should make his way to the nation’s capital. With the Washington Football Team, he could re-unite with his former head coach Ron Rivera and potentially compete for the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Cowboys’ Decision On Cam Newton

On Monday, the Patriots released Cam Newton and almost immediately the Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Like most teams, the Cowboys will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. Dak Prescott is obviously a top-10 quarterback in the league, but his health isn’t a guarantee. The franchise quarterback missed most of the 2020 season and then dealt with a shoulder strain during preseason camp. And while the Cowboys have repeatedly said he’ll be good to go for the 2021 season, it’s never a bad thing to have too much depth. Insert Newton.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Raiders LB Denzel Perryman thinking about getting vaccinated because he doesn't like being an 'outcast'

The COVID-19 protocols the NFL and NFLPA agreed on for the 2021 season give players an incentive to get vaccinated. Those rules and restrictions have made at least one player reconsider his stance on getting the shots. Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman told reporters that he doesn't enjoy feeling like an outcast in the team's facility because he is unvaccinated.
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Truth About Cam Newton's Release

Plaxico Burress: "Bill Belichick cut Cam Newton because he was not vaccinated. That is the absolute truth. He will never be able to come out and say it publicly, but he was released because he was not vaccinated, you can't depend on him, and he would be unreliable going forward as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. You couldn't depend on him to be there for you every week."
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Concerned About Todd McShay Today

ESPN college football sideline reporter Todd McShay is trending on social media today as fans react to his hit during the Alabama vs. Miami game. Last year, the veteran ESPN college football reporter had to leave a Wisconsin vs. Northwestern game following a concerning appearance. McShay was later able to return to the sideline in the coming weeks and the specific reason for his departure was not disclosed.
Lincoln, NEOmaha.com

Nebraska-Fordham: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don’t know about the Huskers following Saturday's win over Fordham. 1. The downfield passing game and receiving corps are much improved: Rather than relying on Wan’Dale Robinson every play, the Huskers now have a plethora of playmaking options, and proved a willingness to use several of them. Oliver Martin set the tone last week with 103 receiving yards but missed Saturday’s contest with an injury. In his place, Samori Touré provided 168 yards from scrimmage, Omar Manning and Austin Allen each caught several passes, and Zavier Betts and Alante Brown made cameos. More than that, Adrian Martinez and backup Logan Smothers repeatedly tossed the ball downfield, and often connected, a welcome departure from last season.
NFLchatsports.com

Washington Football Team: 4 things we learned in win over Bengals

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 08: Saahdiq Charles #77 of the Washington Football Team puts arm pads on to train with the offensive line during minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center on June 8, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) It wasn’t pretty, but the Washington Football Team...

Comments / 0

Community Policy